lincolnparishjournal.com
Investigation finds wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.
lincolnparishjournal.com
College student arrested
A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
Search continues for juvenile suspects; linked to car theft & high-speed chase through Twin Cities
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On August 28, 2022, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Monroe. Occupants of that vehicle led police on a chase where speeds reached up to 100 MPH. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but two are still on the loose. The West Monroe Police Department received a call stating occupants […]
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance.
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in GSU dorm damage
A California man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus after police investigated damage to a dorm room. GSU Police responded to Wheatley Hall about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of property damage. A staffer told officers the room had been severely damaged, including the closet door, the wall, entry door, a dresser, and nightstand. An estimate of the damage was calculated at over $1,100.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
Monroe man in jail after 2019 attempted murder investigation; accused of stabbing friend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2019, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Glenwood Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim who suffered from approximately 9 stab wounds located on their arm […]
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
cenlanow.com
Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved...
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services.
61-Year-Old Roger E. Ferrar Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Lincoln Parish (Lincoln Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 north of LA Hwy 545. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. An initial investigation into the rash reveals [..]
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
