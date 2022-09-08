ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Investigation finds wanted man

A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting suspect in custody

A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

College student arrested

A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”
GRAMBLING, LA
KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Grambling, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Grambling, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested with synthetic marijuana

A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison

Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in GSU dorm damage

A California man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus after police investigated damage to a dorm room. GSU Police responded to Wheatley Hall about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of property damage. A staffer told officers the room had been severely damaged, including the closet door, the wall, entry door, a dresser, and nightstand. An estimate of the damage was calculated at over $1,100.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel

Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman held for Texas authorities

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
CUSHING, TX
cenlanow.com

Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved...
K945

Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
CADDO PARISH, LA

