QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...

QUOGUE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO