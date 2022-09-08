ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence Middle School welcomes students

Lawrence Superintendent Ann Pedersen and middle school Principal Willis Perry stood outside the Broadway Campus building at 195 Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 1, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Roughly 400 middle school students decamped from school buses or assorted vehicles along Broadway and made their way...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

District 13 shows new teachers and staff the ropes

The new school year is in full swing. But days before Valley Stream District 13 opened its doors to hundreds of its incoming students, district officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a three-day orientation at Howell Road Elementary School. On day one of the orientation, Superintendent Judith LaRocca...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

Long Island resident crowned world champion of golf croquet

QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...
QUOGUE, NY
Seaford, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are a lot like ‘62 Mets

In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Required COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Ends

Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Stony Brook University will no longer require students to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing. Marisa Bisiani, assistant vice president of student health, wellness and prevention services, informed students about this change in an email on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Although fully vaccinated students are...
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa

Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
queenseagle.com

Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College

The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
QUEENS, NY
greaterlongisland.com

It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon

Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hewlett native Ali Berman’s life comes full circle

Hewlett native Ali Berman has come a long way to become a fellow at Sloan Kettering Hospital. When 15, Berman was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2006. “The worst piece of news that any parent can possibly hear is that your child has cancer,” said her father, Martin.
HEWLETT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington

Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town

Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer

Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

