News 12
Hampton Bays High School forced to drop varsity football due to lack of older students
Hampton Bays High School is dropping varsity football this season due to a lack of upperclassmen. Sean Gil, varsity coach for the team, says the decision to cancel the sport was made after it was clear that there were not enough older students trying out for the team. "Our hearts...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence Middle School welcomes students
Lawrence Superintendent Ann Pedersen and middle school Principal Willis Perry stood outside the Broadway Campus building at 195 Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 1, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Roughly 400 middle school students decamped from school buses or assorted vehicles along Broadway and made their way...
Herald Community Newspapers
District 13 shows new teachers and staff the ropes
The new school year is in full swing. But days before Valley Stream District 13 opened its doors to hundreds of its incoming students, district officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a three-day orientation at Howell Road Elementary School. On day one of the orientation, Superintendent Judith LaRocca...
Long Island resident crowned world champion of golf croquet
QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...
Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are a lot like ‘62 Mets
In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
East Northport Festival Brings Out Crowds
Rides, food, music and more brought large crowds to the East Northport Festival on Larkfield Road. The festival, which began Friday night, runs through the day Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at John J. Walsh Memorial Park.
sbstatesman.com
Required COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Ends
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Stony Brook University will no longer require students to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing. Marisa Bisiani, assistant vice president of student health, wellness and prevention services, informed students about this change in an email on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Although fully vaccinated students are...
PSEG Strengthening Grid in Huntington
PSEG-LI is working on strengthening the energy grid in parts of South Huntington and Dix Hills. As part of its “Power On” Program, the utility said, the storm hardening work includes:
News 12
Huntington residents lost in 9/11 remembered at Heckscher Park memorial
A memorial service was held in Heckscher Park to remember the lives of Huntington residents who were lost during the attacks of September 11, 2001. Sunday will mark 21 years since the fateful day. Forty residents who perished that day had their names read out loud followed by a moment...
longisland.com
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
queenseagle.com
Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College
The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett native Ali Berman’s life comes full circle
Hewlett native Ali Berman has come a long way to become a fellow at Sloan Kettering Hospital. When 15, Berman was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2006. “The worst piece of news that any parent can possibly hear is that your child has cancer,” said her father, Martin.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer
Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Many tears shed at 9/11 ceremony on Long Island
Many tears were shed Sunday at the annual 9/11 ceremony at Point Lookout, Long Island.
