WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
365traveler.com
15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA
Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
wboi.org
Black, Brown communities in Indiana may not get priority in funding lead pipe replacements
Indiana will receive about $127 million in water infrastructure funding over the next five years from the federal infrastructure law — about half of it will go to disadvantaged communities. The funding will pay for things like lead pipe replacements, septic repairs, and cleaning up PFAS contamination. But how...
95.3 MNC
INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana
INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
thelansingjournal.com
Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book
LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
Wage growth unequal among Indiana counties
The average wage has risen for a decade in Indiana, though some counties have fared much better than others in household income. Indiana’s current average annual wage is $54,968. Eight counties exceed that average while fully half fall below it by $10,000 or more. Wages grew by 1% from...
Inside Indiana Business
Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant
The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
readthereporter.com
Are HSE Schools in a period of academic decline?
The other day I was chatting with a friend of mine, and we were discussing the recent ILEARN scores. My friend has a daughter who graduated two years ago from Fishers High School and two younger children in elementary and middle school. She made the comment that she can tell...
cbs4indy.com
Cooler air, rainy days up next for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will feature more sunshine, dry weather. But a daily chance for rain kicks off this Saturday and lasts through the middle of next week. Oh, and did we mention: fall-like temperatures, too?. Friday at a glance. Saturday rain chances. This weekend will kick off a daily...
Top standouts, best performances in Week 4 of the Indiana high school football season
By Nate Latsch Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 4 high school football games across the Hoosier State: Cole Ballard, QB, Westfield Ballard passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123 yards and a score as the Shamrocks pulled out a 34-33 win over ...
95.3 MNC
Western wildfire smoke drifting over Michigan
A number of wildfires in the western US had an impact on the skies over the plains states at the end of last week, and the smoke spread into Michigan in recent days. The layer of smoke was visible on satellite imagery Thursday afternoon, when it was already impacting the skies over The Upper Peninsula.
A year after war’s end, hundreds of Afghan evacuees now living in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Since the end of the war in Afghanistan last year, nearly 800 Afghan evacuees have resettled in Indiana, according to a State Department spokesperson. It’s now been more than a year since the end of the war. Soon after, nearly 7,000 evacuees arrived at Camp Atterbury. Since then, some of those evacuees have become […]
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
WISH-TV
$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
WIBC.com
From California to Indiana: 12 Parcels of Drugs Came FedEx, Man Sentenced
BLOOMFIELD, Ind.—From California to Indiana, several shipments of drugs last year led to the arrest of Christopher Wrought of Vincennes. The evidence wrought an 11-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking drugs. The feds say Wrought got on a bus in Bloomington in April 2021, and rode all the...
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
