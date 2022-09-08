ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
365traveler.com

15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA

Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
95.3 MNC

INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana

INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
ELKHART, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book

LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Wage growth unequal among Indiana counties

The average wage has risen for a decade in Indiana, though some counties have fared much better than others in household income. Indiana’s current average annual wage is $54,968. Eight counties exceed that average while fully half fall below it by $10,000 or more. Wages grew by 1% from...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant

The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Are HSE Schools in a period of academic decline?

The other day I was chatting with a friend of mine, and we were discussing the recent ILEARN scores. My friend has a daughter who graduated two years ago from Fishers High School and two younger children in elementary and middle school. She made the comment that she can tell...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Cooler air, rainy days up next for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will feature more sunshine, dry weather. But a daily chance for rain kicks off this Saturday and lasts through the middle of next week. Oh, and did we mention: fall-like temperatures, too?. Friday at a glance. Saturday rain chances. This weekend will kick off a daily...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Western wildfire smoke drifting over Michigan

A number of wildfires in the western US had an impact on the skies over the plains states at the end of last week, and the smoke spread into Michigan in recent days. The layer of smoke was visible on satellite imagery Thursday afternoon, when it was already impacting the skies over The Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE

