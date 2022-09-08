LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.

