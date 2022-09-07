ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022

SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere...
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Heavy rain, flash floods remain a threat for Southern California and Desert Southwest

Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and pulled away from Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat for portions of Southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona as the storm moves farther into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, meteorologists said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
AOL Corp

Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain and flash floods soak California

Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy