SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022
SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the entire state of Washington a COVID-19 community level rating of “low.”. But don’t get complacent, warned Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking last week on the Kadlec on Call podcast. “It is...
Arizona man flags down deputy in the middle of the road, confesses to killing stepfather
An Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, the sheriff's office said. The Cochise County sheriff’s deputy spotted Jay Albert Stevens, 52, about 1 a.m. in the middle of Central Highway near the area of McNeal in southern Arizona, sheriff's spokesperson Carol Capas said.
Heavy rain, flash floods remain a threat for Southern California and Desert Southwest
Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and pulled away from Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat for portions of Southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona as the storm moves farther into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, meteorologists said.
Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain and flash floods soak California
Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
Lingering rain from Kay raises flood concerns, triggers outages in SoCal
The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay could cause thunderstorms and flooding Sunday and early into the week in Southern California, particularly in the interior mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch was in effect Saturday for mountain and desert areas in Los Angeles, Ventura...
