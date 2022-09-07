Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and pulled away from Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat for portions of Southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona as the storm moves farther into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, meteorologists said.

