wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
wcsjnews.com
Recent Electrical Supplier Agreement in Village of Seneca
For the last couple of weeks, Seneca Village Hall has been receiving phone calls regarding a new municipal electricity supply program. Last month, Constellation NewEnergy and Seneca entered into a municipal electricity supply program agreement effective, with meter readings, this October. However, the Village's previous electrical supplier, Dynegy Energy, started...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams Lied About County Auditor Approving Grant –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – In a prepared statement during the Sep 1, 2022, special meeting of the Veterans Assistance of Will County’s executive committee, alleged commissioner Denise Williams made a “statement of fact,” most of which were fact-checked and proven wrong in this article, stating the following:
wmay.com
Town hall focuses on Illinois’ high property taxes
(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois’ high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Violated Civil Rights of Residents –
Prior to last night’s Dolton Village board meeting, Mayor Tiffany Henyard thought it was a good idea to violate the rights of a citizen attempting to attend the public meeting of the village of Dolton. She had a police officer remove Stephanie Wiedeman prior to the meeting, without due process. This allegedly violated her right to attend a public meeting under the Open Meetings Act and her First Amendment right to speak at the meeting and to hear what others were speaking about.
WSPY NEWS
Utility bills lost again in Sandwich
Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood
JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County PADS Seeks Landlord Partnerships
Grundy County PADS President, Phil Wardlow, was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates about the organization’s efforts to provide both emergency and independent shelter to citizens in need. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wardlow also talked about the support their...
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
wcsjnews.com
ISP Releases Roadside Safety Check Results
The Illinois State Police announced the following results of a Will County Roadside Safety Check, held 09/02/2022, at 16648 S. Broadway St. in Lockport: 0 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations; 3 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations; 1 Occupant Restraint Offenses; 6 Registration Offenses; 5 Driver’s License Offenses; 0 Insurance Violations; 11 Total Citations/Arrests; and 11 Total Written Warnings.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Council Approves $98,000 Snow Removal Services Contract With Local Business
The Morris City Council this week approved a contract with Cutting Edge for snow removal services. Morris Mayor Chris Brown explains why. He said the contract is for $98,000.
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
meteamedia.org
District 204 Covid Cases are on the Rise
District 204 reported a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the week of 8/30-9/6. In the week alone, 285 cases were confirmed across all district schools, bringing the total to 449 positive cases since Aug. 18. Metea accounted for 28 positive cases, 19 of which occurred within the week of 8/20-9/6.
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris Creating Business & Community Development Commission
The city of Morris has created a Business and Community Development Commission. Morris City Council member Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explain. Brown was asked how many members will be on the commission. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Morris Finance committee last week also approved...
