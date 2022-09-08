ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims

Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
BBC

Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates as rain washes out first day of third test at The Oval

England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....
Daily Mail

England lead South Africa by 36 runs after bad light brings premature end to third day's play of the deciding Test... with Ollie Robinson stealing the show with ball after tourists were bowled out for 118

England seamers Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad scythed through South Africa's batting order on a poignant day three of the third Test. After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen at the Kia Oval, Robinson's Test-best five for 49 and Broad's four for 41 left South Africa in a heap, all out for a meagre 118 in 36.2 overs.
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
Daily Mail

Craig Bellamy slams 'disappointing' Storm for conceding tries 'soft as butter' in shock elimination final loss against Raiders

Craig Bellamy lamented his team's 'disappointing' defensive effort as Melbourne allowed Canberra too many 'soft' tries in their elimination final loss on Saturday. The Raiders won 28-20 to secure a fifth successive victory in as many trips to AAMI Park and book a semi-final against Parramatta next week, while the Storm season is over.
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval

Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
Daily Mail

Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen

The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
PREMIER LEAGUE

