SkySports
Rugby Championship: Argentina make four changes for South Africa Tests as Agustin Creevy returns
Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy is one of four regulars restored to the squad, with the 37-year-old getting the chance to set a new appearance record for Argentina. The former captain was left out of the previous two Tests against New Zealand, having won his 94th cap against Australia in San Juan in August.
SkySports
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims
Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
SkySports
Super League play-offs: Brodie Croft given a new lease of life by move to Salford Red Devils
It is recognition of the impact Croft has made on this side of the world since linking up with Salford Red Devils ahead of the current season, immediately striking up a formidable half-back partnership with fellow off-season recruit Marc Sneyd. The Queenslander has particularly caught the eye with his dynamic...
BBC
Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates as rain washes out first day of third test at The Oval
England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....
England lead South Africa by 36 runs after bad light brings premature end to third day's play of the deciding Test... with Ollie Robinson stealing the show with ball after tourists were bowled out for 118
England seamers Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad scythed through South Africa's batting order on a poignant day three of the third Test. After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen at the Kia Oval, Robinson's Test-best five for 49 and Broad's four for 41 left South Africa in a heap, all out for a meagre 118 in 36.2 overs.
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport
The Premier League and EFL have announced all games across English football's top-four tiers will be postponed this weekend as changes are made to scheduled sport following the death of Queen Elizabeth II... Football. Confirmation came through on Friday morning that the entire weekend's Premier League and EFL schedule was...
UEFA・
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out, then suspended after Queen's death
"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday. "For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents
Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA・
Craig Bellamy slams 'disappointing' Storm for conceding tries 'soft as butter' in shock elimination final loss against Raiders
Craig Bellamy lamented his team's 'disappointing' defensive effort as Melbourne allowed Canberra too many 'soft' tries in their elimination final loss on Saturday. The Raiders won 28-20 to secure a fifth successive victory in as many trips to AAMI Park and book a semi-final against Parramatta next week, while the Storm season is over.
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen
She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
UEFA・
England v South Africa: third Test, day three – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers as the delayed third Test gets under way at the Oval
Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval
Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen
The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
