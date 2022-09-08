England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO