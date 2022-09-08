ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
wcsjnews.com

Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.

One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony

A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
PRINCETON, IL
City
Coal City, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Coal City, IL
Crime & Safety
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
wcsjnews.com

Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded

The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
MORRIS, IL
#City Police#Coal City Woman Sentenced#Grundy Co
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Public Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Two People Charged In Buchanan County Drug Bust

(Buchanan Co., IA) -- Two people from Illinois are facing charges after Buchanan County sheriff's deputies say they were caught with over $13,000 worth of drugs in their car. The sheriff's office says the suspects were stopped for speeding near Independence on September 3rd. The sheriff's office says deputies smelled drugs in the car and ended up finding about $13,500 worth of LSD, ecstasy, mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, and opioids. The sheriff's office says the suspects' kids, a five-month-old and three-year-old, were also in the car with the drugs. Rogelio Perez Jr. and Mariah Marie Ruiz of Chicago Heights, Illinois were arrested on various drug, weapon, and child endangerment charges.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register

MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
MUNSTER, IN
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL

