Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
wcsjnews.com
Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.
One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony
A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
Antioch murder stemmed from drug deal that turned deadly: authorities
Two suspects have been charged with murder in what authorities say was a drug deal that ended with the death of a Wisconsin man in far north suburban Antioch.
wcsjnews.com
Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded
The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
27-year-old Joliet man charged with raping 18-year-old woman in Bloomington, Ind.
A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged after police in Bloomington, Ind., accused him of raping an 18-year-old woman. The suspect is in custody in Will County, where he is awaiting extradition to Monroe County, Ind.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
iheart.com
Two People Charged In Buchanan County Drug Bust
(Buchanan Co., IA) -- Two people from Illinois are facing charges after Buchanan County sheriff's deputies say they were caught with over $13,000 worth of drugs in their car. The sheriff's office says the suspects were stopped for speeding near Independence on September 3rd. The sheriff's office says deputies smelled drugs in the car and ended up finding about $13,500 worth of LSD, ecstasy, mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, and opioids. The sheriff's office says the suspects' kids, a five-month-old and three-year-old, were also in the car with the drugs. Rogelio Perez Jr. and Mariah Marie Ruiz of Chicago Heights, Illinois were arrested on various drug, weapon, and child endangerment charges.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Comments / 1