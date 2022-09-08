(Buchanan Co., IA) -- Two people from Illinois are facing charges after Buchanan County sheriff's deputies say they were caught with over $13,000 worth of drugs in their car. The sheriff's office says the suspects were stopped for speeding near Independence on September 3rd. The sheriff's office says deputies smelled drugs in the car and ended up finding about $13,500 worth of LSD, ecstasy, mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, and opioids. The sheriff's office says the suspects' kids, a five-month-old and three-year-old, were also in the car with the drugs. Rogelio Perez Jr. and Mariah Marie Ruiz of Chicago Heights, Illinois were arrested on various drug, weapon, and child endangerment charges.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO