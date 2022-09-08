A pair of faith-centered recoveries

Brandon Perry and Tara England- Adams County Health Department, Peer Support Specialists (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Addiction is no respecter of persons. The disease doesn’t care who you are, where you come from, or your economic status. Addiction isn’t concerned if you have a job or a family; it only wants to compel a person into perpetual dependence.

We hear many negative stories about people who abuse substances. Some addicts come from horrific situations. Others are ordinary people who have extraordinary stories of drug dependence and recovery. Tara England and Brandon Perry, Certified Peer Supporters at the Adams County Health Department, shared their courageous stories of breaking away from addiction and into recovery. Living an active life in recovery, the two continue to help and inspire others to do the same. They, and others like them, are the human element to addiction stories who’ve changed their narrative. As Perry said, “Everybody’s recovery story is their own.”

Brandon Perry was the first certified peer supporter hired at the Adams County Health Department. He was clean almost six years before he became a peer supporter. He attended church with Adams County Health Department Director of Behavioral Health Danielle Poe and later worked with her on a quick response team. When the opportunity at the Health Department became available, she encouraged him to apply.

Perry explained that it took many trainings and classes on trauma to discover why he made some of his past decisions. He didn’t want to point fingers at someone else, but he knew there were childhood experiences that impacted his life. He said, “My parents were divorced when I was very young. I experienced sexual abuse as a very young child, not by my family but by somebody else living on the street. I tried to avoid feeling things because of things earlier in life. So, I never had any counseling.” Perry realized that events in childhood like moving, feeling unpopular and less privileged, and being bullied all led to a desire to belong. He shared, “So when I found a group of friends that started experimenting with drugs, I didn’t want to be left out. I wanted to fit in, so I just started along with them.”

Perry was 15 when he started smoking pot and experimenting with other drugs. He thought, “Oh, so this is what I need so I won’t feel all the crap.” When he was 16, he was caught with cigarettes and wrapping papers at school. Since papers were considered drug paraphernalia, he had to go to outpatient counseling. He went on to be successful in vocational school, graduated high school, and went to work in a factory.

Perry found himself hanging out with the wrong crowd again, and he started drinking. His drinking progressed heavily. He stated, “I liked drinking because I could be somebody different. I was outgoing – a social person. Naturally, I’m very introverted.” Things got out of hand at one party with “party tricks,” and Perry busted out his front teeth. After pulling the remainder of his front teeth, he was sent home with a prescription for Percocet (enough for seven days). The first day the pill knocked him out; after two days, it didn’t, and after three days, the pain returned faster. “After four days, I felt like I needed it, but I didn’t really need it. I just wanted it because I liked how it made me feel at that point,” Perry said.

He continued, “At the end of the seven-day prescription, I went through withdrawals.” Perry already knew folks who could provide him with drugs. Eventually, his supply was cut off, and he went back to drinking heavily. One night a man offered him heroin, and he accepted. Perry stated, “I wasn’t raised like that – I was raised that drugs are bad. But, at that moment in time, I was addicted before I even took it.” Soon, he was using it every day.

Perry said when asked what his rock bottom was or aha moment, “I almost set my grandma’s house on fire. None of the other things really made it sink in but almost setting my grandma’s house on fire, so I started looking into treatment.” Still, a couple of days later, Perry overdosed, and while he was “out,” he described, “I can’t explain it in any other way than I had a vision from God.” In this vision, he saw himself at his funeral and heard the words, “It’s time!” Perry goes on to explain that he was not a religious person, but he did know about Jesus. He was frightened, realizing this could be his fate, so with the support of his family, he pursued treatment.

Following detox, Perry took family leave and spent three months with his family in West Union while receiving services from The Counseling Center. He also became involved in his parent’s church, Church 180, and he’s been attending there ever since. He stated, “I felt like God was reaching out to me saying, ‘You need to get your act together,’ and I wanted to get into that a little more. I knew that everything I tried on my own didn’t work. It was a full surrender.” Perry also became active in Celebrate Recovery.

After a few months, Perry returned to his job but realized the distance was too far. He took a job at his stepdfather’s Harley shop and stayed there until the opportunity to become a peer supporter came up in October 2020.

Fast forward nine months later, in July 2021, and enter Tara England, a sharp-dressed, articulate young woman recently released from prison; Perry said, “I had no idea; she carries herself in such a professional manner.” But England spent four years in prison and saw many women come in and out again. She stated, “I didn’t understand why you would want to come back after being there. And, you know, I talked to them.” England was going to college while incarcerated and she was writing a paper on empathy.

She shared, “I didn’t have empathy for them. Here I am – I’ve never been in trouble before. I’ve never been in jail before, and I’ve never been away from my kids before. I didn’t understand how you kept coming back to this.” After interviewing a few women, England discovered how – prison was their safe place. Her voice quivers, “They had nothing, and they had felonies on their records, and they didn’t have a home or family to support them. They had all these things against them. So, what happens? You go right back – you go back to what you know.” I knew then that I was lucky and had a good family and an education, and I knew that I had to change this. I wanted to go back into the prisons.”

Once England was released from prison, she researched and decided she wanted to be a peer support specialist. She was on probation in Adams County. Judge Brett Spencer was her judge, and Chelsea Blevins was her probation officer. They sent her to the Health Department, where she met Perry and started her peer support journey.

The prison was England’s rock bottom, but she shared, “There were many moments before that when I knew. Mine was all prescription medication since I was 19. From traumas as a child, doctors would feed me medications, not counseling, and I became addicted. From that, I went to a very bad marriage with a lot of domestic violence.” Doctors sent England to a pain management clinic that provided diagnosis and pain meds which led to an addiction to pain medication. She realized she needed to “get off” pain meds. Hence, she tried Suboxone and became addicted to that as well. She said, “It was a downward spiral, and I ended up in prison.”

“I was on my knees, like God; what now?” said England. “I had a seven-year sentence and did four years away from my children – that was my huge moment, and God told me, ‘This isn’t it.’” She credits God with keeping her safe and putting people in her life, even in prison, as she was able to do worthy activities like attending Bible College, obtaining a horticulture certification, and tutoring other women.

Her time in prison wasn’t easy. England shared, “It was very hard because my children had never been away from me. Four years in a kid’s life, they grow up fast. So, it was a life-changing experience for me.” England now has full custody of her children, and they have great relationships. She shared, “We’re able to sit and talk about the traumas and what caused those things.” England knew God could move mountains, and even though she was a felon, she trusted in his help and purpose for her life. She explained that she tells folks in the 210 program, “If you don’t have a community, you’ve got to get out there in the community, and you need to let people see the good that you’re doing.” She smiled and said, “I swore I’d never come back to this county, and God said, ‘Oh yeah – you are.’ You’re not just going to come back here, but you’re going to give back to this community.”

And giving back is what Perry and England are doing. Perry and England offer a lived experience of active addiction, mental health issues, and recovery when they work with the court system or the probation department. They’ve been there and can give insight to someone needing help. Perry said, “For me, it was all God laying out the pieces. I feel that about everybody that he has brought here since I started. Danielle is growing the team, but I think God brought us all together. England concludes, “I knew that with every struggle I went through – there was a reason, and that was because I’m able to help people and have the knowledge to help them. I finally knew my purpose.”