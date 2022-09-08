Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Kevin Durant For Saying He Should Be A 99 Overall In NBA 2K23: "99 Overall Players Don't Get Swept In The First Round"

Read full article on original website
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors
Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself. The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator. Mychel, the...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Lakers: Could Lakers Benefit From Flipping Anthony Davis To Warriors?
Should L.A. ponder moving on from the oft-hurt big man?
Kobe Bryant Owed His Greatness to a Forgotten Basketball Name: Sharif Butler
Kobe Bryant faced plenty of basketball legends, but he learned some early lessons from a relatively anonymous name. The post Kobe Bryant Owed His Greatness to a Forgotten Basketball Name: Sharif Butler appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NBA Star Nick Young Falls Out of Ring After “Illegal Headbutt” During Comical Boxing Match, Twitter Has Jokes
Nick Young should stay far away from a boxing ring for the rest of his life.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU
TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
Yardbarker
Del Harris Says Shaquille O'Neal Would Have Been The GOAT If He Had Kobe Bryant's Mentality
Shaquille O'Neal brought something unique to the NBA, which fans hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain was active. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to do big things in the association, and he exceeded expectations. Shaq went on to become the most dominant player of all time, demolishing the competition during his best years in the league.
Celebrities LeBron James, Mark Cuban and Kevin Love Invest $12 Million In Funding For Neutral Foods
A group of celebrities including LeBron James and other prominent NBA figures have poured $12 million into a funding round for Neutral Foods.A group of celebrities including LeBron James and other prominent NBA figures have poured $12 million into a funding round for Neutral Foods. CNBC reports Neutral Foods, a...
Yardbarker
The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers
While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
Opinion: Western Conference Team Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star
On Friday, September 9, Joe Johnson still remains a free agent. The seven-time NBA All-Star played in one game for the Boston Celtics this past season, and I think that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider adding him to their roster.
