Cell Phones

Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TechRadar

Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks

Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers

(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
PC Magazine

Kaspersky Standard for Mac Review

Editors’ Note: PCMag rates and evaluates all products based on their merits and effectiveness, not on any political or other considerations. However, due to the increasing censure and criticism of Kaspersky by US government agencies, foreign agencies, and informed third parties, we no longer recommend Kaspersky products. Because we have not found any hard evidence of misdeeds on the part of Kaspersky, however, we continue to evaluate and report on the company's products for those who wish to decide for themselves.
Engadget

TikTok denies security breach after hackers claim to have records of more than a billion users

TikTok has denied a security breach after posts on hacking forums claimed to have compromised the app’s source code, as well as account details of potentially billions of people. In a statement posted to Twitter, the company said it “found no evidence of a breach,” following an investigation of the claims. The company also told Bloomberg UK that the alleged source code posted by the hackers “is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code.”
Digital Trends

Hackers can now sneak malware into the GIFs you share

How low will malware go to get onto your device? We thought using Minecraft to gain access to your computer was the most nefarious method hackers have produced, but there’s a new, even lower type of attack that uses Microsoft Teams and GIFs to mount phishing attacks on your computer.
US News and World Report

U.S. Reveals More Classified Records May Be Missing in Trump Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's team may not have returned all the classified records removed from the White House at the end of his presidency even after an FBI search of his home, U.S. prosecutors warned on Thursday, calling it a potential national security risk that needs investigation.
HackerNoon

A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
TechRadar

These fake Android antivirus apps install a dangerous banking trojan

Following its discovery in several antivirus apps back in April, the SharkBotDropper trojan has once again infiltrated the Google Play Store, researchers have warned. According to a new report (opens in new tab) from Fox-IT, a division of security company NCC Group, two additional Android antivirus apps have been found to carry the trojan, which is designed to steal online banking credentials.
