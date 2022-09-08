Editors’ Note: PCMag rates and evaluates all products based on their merits and effectiveness, not on any political or other considerations. However, due to the increasing censure and criticism of Kaspersky by US government agencies, foreign agencies, and informed third parties, we no longer recommend Kaspersky products. Because we have not found any hard evidence of misdeeds on the part of Kaspersky, however, we continue to evaluate and report on the company's products for those who wish to decide for themselves.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO