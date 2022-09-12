9 Tips for Generating Content That Converts





9 Tried and Tested Tips for Creating Content That Converts

Content is everywhere - in advertising, marketing, entertainment, media, to name a few. Words have a special place in not only human interaction but also in business, especially sales.

They are the backbone of engaging users, attracting their attention, and driving them to make a sale.

It is no news that words play a significant part in human psychology. In the same way, they are used in marketing and advertising for persuasion purposes.

Content that converts is content that makes people perform a desired action. These can be making a purchase, subscribing to a newsletter, signing up, visiting a landing page, and more.

In this article, we will take a look at 9 tips on how to generate content that converts.

Let’s get started.

1. Define and research your audience

Ask yourself the following question: “do I know my audience?”. If the answer is not clear, then you have some work to do there. Start by defining your audience. Think of the following questions:

Who are my customers?

What are their demographics?

What problem do they have that I’m solving?

These questions will help you have a general idea of your customers. When you know your customers, you also know how to appeal to them, including the content you create for them.

Another way of defining your customers is by creating a buyer persona. Analyze your users, collect information about them and create an imaginary person who’ll be your perfect customer. Highlight their problems and needs so that you can focus on how to present your solution.

1.1 Research your audience

After defining and learning about your audience, now you need to find out what exactly interests them. Visit the places they spend time on, such as Reddit, and note down the language they use and the topics they are interested in.

You can make a swipe file with all the information you find about your customers’ interests, cause you’re going to need them when generating content ideas.

2. Use relevant language and keywords

As you learn more about your audience, you’ll also learn what language they use. You can then use the same tone and words in your content.

Relevant language and keywords help potential customers find you easier and stick around.

Relevant language sounds and feels familiar, making your content feel “dear” to your audience.

It can sometimes include professional jargon, and sometimes everyday speech, depending on your audience.

3. Make your content easy to read

Easy-to-read means using paragraphs, short sentences, neutral tone, and language. Make sure each idea has a paragraph of its own.

Write, then read your sentences and shorten them, until you are left with the main idea. If there is a word that doesn’t really add anything to the idea, it’s better to remove it.

Include bullet points, bold and italic formats, and different letter sizes for the important information so that it is easier to catch.

Keep in mind that your content is going to be read by non-native speakers. Make sure the language does not contain complex words and synonyms.

That means using inclusive language which itself means a larger audience of potential customers.

Ideally, you should keep the reading level at 7/8th grades. The Hemingway App can help you keep a consistent level of readability.

Now look at the same text in the following format:

Easy to read means using paragraphs, short sentences, neutral tone, and language. Make sure each idea has a paragraph of its own. Then read your sentences and shorten them, until you are left with the main idea. If there is a word that doesn’t really add anything to the idea, it’s better to remove it. Include bullet points, bold and italic formats, and different format sizes so that the important information is easier to catch. Keep in mind that your content is going to be read by non-native speakers. Make sure the language does not contain complex words and synonyms. Being inclusive means having a larger audience of potential customers. Ideally, you should keep the reading level at 7/8th grades. The Hemingway App can help you keep a consistent level of readability.

Would you read it?

4. Use power words

Specific words can affect the way people behave on your website. Most of the time, these are power words.

Remember when you saw an ad that told you to hurry up, cause there was a day left? That ad definitely had power words, e.g. urgent.

Power words are sprinkles of emotions that the writer wants the reader to feel. Even a single word makes a big difference.

5. Include pictures, gifs and videos

Remember when as a child you’d look through a book to find pictures? You’d be excited to find one, and interested if more than one. And on the contrary, you’d be disappointed to find no pictures.

The same thing applies to adults too. Reading a text with pictures and infographics is more entertaining and easier to understand, than a big chunk of mere text.

Include images, infographics, visual elements, memes, and gifs. Depending on your content’s tone of voice, you can use humor in the form of memes and gifs. Even the most boring information can be made interesting with memes.

Or you can use infographics, charts, and tutorial videos, especially if you think the ordinary Joe might need them.

Screenshots, on the other hand, add a feeling of trust. Especially when you share your own screenshots, your content will feel closer to the reader and be more likely to perform the desired action.

Videos are also a great way of diversifying the text. Speaking of readability, they do not play much of a role. However, they add an alternative element. If the reader wants something different, they can stop reading and watch a video.

On a side note, images are better for SEO as well. When you add alt text to your images, you help web crawlers find and show your content much easier. So your content will only benefit if you use any types of images.

6. Tell a personal story

Nothing makes people feel trust more than something they can relate to. Content that has a personal story or a personal example usually sounds more reliable and relatable than plain information.

A personal element makes your content not only relatable but also interesting. So even if some do not find it relatable, they will definitely find it interesting to keep reading.

There was even a project called Significant Objects, where writers made up stories for various eBay products. The results were mind-blowing. The sales of the same product went up significantly after it was given a new description, which was an emotional story attached to the object.

7. Use catchy and short headlines

Headlines are as important as the content. It is the first thing that the customer sees and decides on the next action.

Make sure your headlines are short, catchy, and to the point. They need to say exactly what the content is about. Otherwise, they will be clickbaity and may drive off readers.

8. Make sure your website is well optimized

When potential customers visit your website, they want everything served to them in a clear and easy-to-understand way.

If your website requires them to spend time and effort trying to figure out how to navigate it, they will leave. And you will lose a potential customer, a lot of them.

That is why website optimization is as important as the quality of content. In other words, your website needs to be fast, easy to navigate, and mobile friendly.

9. Don’t forget CTAs

Engaging content creates interest, but it’s the call to action that tells the reader to perform an action.

Imagine a reader opens your blog post, finds it interesting, finishes reading it, and leaves.

In a parallel case, they finish reading, see a call to action, and subscribe to your newsletter, cause they really liked your content and wouldn’t mind reading more.

An extra tip

When setting to create your content, it is a good idea to organize the whole process beforehand.

You can make a list of your ideas and the steps, allocate approximate time to each and only then get to work. If you do not want to do it manually, you can use time tracking tools such as WebWork Time Tracker as a helping hand.

That way the whole process will be more organized and you’ll see how much time it takes you.

Summing Up

Engaging content can work miracles for conversion and sales. It is one of the channels that turns a reader or a visitor into a customer.

For that matter, producing engaging and quality content is essential. It ensures customer engagement and conversion of new visitors.

In this article, we went through the main tried and tested practices for generating content that converts.

To put it short, you need to keep in mind that you are writing for people. Remember what makes you keep reading an article or any other content. Is it the formatting? The images? The short sentences?

It indeed is the formatting, the short sentences, the images, the easy language, the right use of words, the speed of loading, and the CTA.

However, remember that you are not confined to these tips and can always add something of your own and make your content peculiar to you.

These 9 tips are the basics that will help you generate content that converts and appeals to your readers.

