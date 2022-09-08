Read full article on original website
Related
‘Everything is completely engulfed in flames’: Terrifying moment two hikers in California realize they are stranded as the wildfire rages around them amid evacuation orders for 14,000 people - as Mosquito blaze continues to burn
Two hikers thought that they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain when a wildfire broke out either side of them. Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been trekking up the Baring Mountain, in Washington state, when they first spotted smoke and then the massive blaze raging in front of them.
Comments / 0