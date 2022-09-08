Read full article on original website
Related
Jefferson Slices Through Packers’ Touted Secondary
Kept away from star cornerback Jaire Alexander, Justin Jefferson dismantled the Packers for 184 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
Dak Prescott to Undergo Hand Surgery, Says Jerry Jones
It seems the hand injury Prescott suffered during Sunday Night Football will sideline him for the foreseeable future.
Tad Stryker: Saving a Season?
Alberts fires Frost earlier than anticipated, bringing star-crossed Husker career to end
Comments / 0