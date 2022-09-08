Read full article on original website
Second Bomb Threat Made to Burton Schools in Two Days
Just one day after a bomb threat was made to an elementary school in Burton, a second threat was made at a high school in the community. On Thursday, students from Atherton high School reported the threatening message to school officials. Police with K-9 units came to the school around 10:30 a.m. to search the building. The all clear was given around 12:30.
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Bikes on the Bricks returns to...
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school. Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross. The school district’s administration...
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from...
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch Sued Over Death of Woman
The mother of a woman killed by gunfire in Saginaw is suing Saginaw County Central Dispatch for failing to provide timely help for her daughter. 23-year-old N’ala Wallace was killed July 5, 2021 after being shot five times. She knocked on a door and yelled for help at a home in the 1800 block of Burnham Street. A call to 9-1-1 told the dispatcher she had been shot, but help didn’t arrive for nearly an hour and a half.
Police looking for owner of two pigs wandering in Shiawassee County
ARGENTINE TWP, Mich - Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted pictures of two pigs that were found wandering on Braden Road and County Line Road in Byron. If you have any information on who may own the pigs please call Argentine Twp. Police at 810-735-5317. Send pictures of your pets to this...
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
