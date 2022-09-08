Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Completes Acquisition of Custom Silicon Firm OpenFive
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announced that it has completed the acquisition of OpenFive. Alphawave has completed the acquisition of OpenFive bringing OpenFive's high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon...
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
Nature.com
Quantum light in complex media and its applications
Photons are often referred to as flying quantum bits, a phrase that emphasizes both their quantum character and their ability to carry quantum information between two distant points. To what extent this holds for complex disordered media, such as the turbulent atmosphere or multimode optical fibres, is an active avenue of research. Over the past few decades physicists have discovered fascinating transport properties of classical light in complex media and developed incredibly powerful tools for controlling it. Recently, these findings have been extended to the quantum realm, demonstrating that quantum properties of light can also be controlled while traversing a complex scattering medium. In this Perspective we highlight some of the main developments in this endeavour, as well as their relevance to applications in quantum key distribution, quantum authentication and Boson sampling.
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
csengineermag.com
NETZSCH Highlights NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo
Visit Booth 2755 to learn about pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance. NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC will be highlighting the NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at the Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2755. Both the NEMO® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Yara Marine to deploy FuelOpt technology on Stolt Tankers’ vessels
The latest order follows the installation and assessment of the technology on board the Stolt Breland earlier in the year. Yara Marine Technologies has been selected by Stolt Tankers to deploy the FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology on its vessels. Under the deal, Stolt Tankers will deploy the technology on seven...
Artificial brain material can sense touch and ‘think’ for itself in huge step for robots and AI
RESEARCHERS have developed a new material that can 'think' for itself, according to a university report. A team of researchers from Penn State University (PSU) and the U.S. Air Force have engineered materials that autonomously ‘think'. The findings, which were recently published in the journal Nature, describe the material...
Nature.com
Integrating quantum processor device and control optimization in a gradient-based framework
In a quantum processor, the device design and external controls together contribute to the quality of the target quantum operations. As we continuously seek better alternative qubit platforms, we explore the increasingly large device and control design space. Thus, optimization becomes more and more challenging. In this work, we demonstrate that the figure of merit reflecting a design goal can be made differentiable with respect to the device and control parameters. In addition, we can compute the gradient of the design objective efficiently in a similar manner to the back-propagation algorithm and then utilize the gradient to optimize the device and the control parameters jointly and efficiently. Therefore, our work extends the scope of the quantum optimal control to device design and provides an efficient optimization method. We also demonstrate the viability of gradient-based joint optimization over the device and control parameters through a few examples based on the superconducting qubits.
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex
Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
Psychedelic Mushrooms Are Going Global: Supply Deal With UK-Based Wellness Company Moves Forward
Expert functional and magic mushrooms grower Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF has signed an agreement with Avida Global, a privately-held UK-based producer of white label products including nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis oils. The deal entails Optimi will provide Avida with a large-scale catalog of its functional mushroom supplement formulations. The products...
todaysemobility.com
Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
There is Gulf between Science and Technology But AI Could Bridge the Gap
Science and Technology are often used interchangeably in everyday situations. One could argue that it is because they are the opposite sides of the same coin. Over-simplified, Science is the ‘reduction’ of nature to rules, and Technology is the ‘construction’ of nature from rules. From Newton...
Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase the Industry’s First Fully Automated Work Cell for the Additive Repair of Turbine Parts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, will showcase an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. These machines can be seen at the IMTS show in Chicago, Illinois September 12 th -17 th at Optomec booth #433130 and Acme Manufacturing booth #237433. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006028/en/ Acme Aerospace Blade Repair System and Optomec CS250 TBR Atmosphere Controlled 5 axis system (Photo: Business Wire)
Inc.com
Black Engineers Are Underrepresented in the Workforce. She's Working to Change That
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
Healthline
The 9 Best Pulse Oximeters for At-Home Use
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best pulse oximeter for fast results: Oxiline Pulse 7 Pro. Best basic or simple pulse oximeter: SantaMedical Generation 2 Fingertip. Best ear...
Benzinga
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size to Surpass US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%
The global solid oxide fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 953.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:...
