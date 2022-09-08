Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Health department notifies public of increased Legionella bacteria
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is notifying the community that a cooling tower located in the Tompkins County Mental Health Department at 201 East Green Street has shown elevated levels of a bacteria called Legionella. The cool tower is part of a recirculated water system in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
whcuradio.com
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
WETM
Old footage: EPD officers head to NYC after 9/11
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 21st anniversary of 9/11 can bring back many emotions like anger, sadness, and grief. However, it is also a day to remember the brave men and women who dropped everything to help those in need. Our own Elmira Police officers volunteered to assist those...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
Karen Beebe for Broome County Legislator
A first term Broome County Legislator says she's eager to continue her service to community, tackling the issues that matter to her constituents.
NewsChannel 36
Monument Placed to Remember Chemung Co. Lives Lost During Vietnam War
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.
United Way of Broome Hosts Day(s) of Caring
The United Way of Broome County is celebrating its annual Day of Caring events September 9 and September 10 throughout the county. Volunteers have signed on to be working on over 40 projects ranging from general clean up to landscaping and painting at local charitable and not-for-profit organizations. The Day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Humane Society to hold monthly free vaccine clinic
The Broome County Humane Society has a fourth monthly vaccine clinic coming up on Tuesday, September 13th.
Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
Chemung County SPCA asks for animal trap donations
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Have a humane animal trap you’re no longer using? The Chemung County SPCA is asking for trap donations in order to assist in spaying and neutering wild cats in the area. As a part of the Community Cats Program, The Chemung County SPCA loans out humane traps so residents can catch […]
Latest numbers, September 9th
Since yesterday, there has been minimal change in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases.
Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
Elmira City School District Donates School Supplies
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is providing school supplies for the academic year. All of the students from kindergarten up through 12th grade will be receiving a generous donation to help them be successful this school year. The price of school supplies has sky rocketed in the recent years due to […]
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4