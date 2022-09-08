Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect
A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
Tv20detroit.com
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
The Oakland Press
Farmington buys church property next to Gov. Warner Mansion
The Farmington City Council recently voted to buy a church property adjacent to the Gov. Warner Mansion to add parking and perhaps have other benefits for the popular historical attraction. “We are still looking at our options,” said City Manager David Murphy. The council voted unanimously to buy the...
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
civiccentertv.com
Keego Harbor Planning Commission, September 6, 2022
*Parts of this meeting were unable to be aired/recorded due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience..*
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment
NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review. The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
thevarsitynews.net
16840 E Eleven Mile Rd
Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Bad Credit and Section 8 Accepted - 2 bedroom apartments with onsite laundry and dedicated parking. Plush carpeting, lots of closet space, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Heat and water included in rent. Section 8 housing programs accepted. Bad Credit Ok. Flexible Security Deposit program. Professionally managed.
MetroTimes
Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Just because the leaves are turning, doesn't mean the outdoor fun stops in Michigan. Yes, we spend our summers at the lake, but true Michiganders know that the fall is when the Mitten really starts to shine. Nothing says fall more than pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple orchards, and fresh...
secondwavemedia.com
After 26 years in the business, restaurant industry vet celebrates opening their own pizzeria
What’s happening: After more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Chad Ryan finally has something to call his own. He’s cooked, bussed tables, washed dishes — “Anything in a restaurant, I’ve done,” he says — but now Ryan is the proud owner of Mama Cookin’ Papa Eatin’, an Italian-style pizzeria and eatery that operates out of the kitchen at Stardust Liquor Shop in Sterling Heights. Currently operating under a “soft-opening,” a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
candgnews.com
Rochester Hills State of the City address centers on oldest neighborhood
ROCHESTER HILLS — Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett’s State of the City addresses are anything but ordinary, and this year was no exception. “We love to have crazy, fun, exciting, different kinds of shows for our residents,” Barnett said. “We always want to push ourselves to do something different.”
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
