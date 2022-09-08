ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect

A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington buys church property next to Gov. Warner Mansion

The Farmington City Council recently voted to buy a church property adjacent to the Gov. Warner Mansion to add parking and perhaps have other benefits for the popular historical attraction. “We are still looking at our options,” said City Manager David Murphy. The council voted unanimously to buy the...
FARMINGTON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review.  The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
NORTHVILLE, MI
MLive

Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevarsitynews.net

16840 E Eleven Mile Rd

Updated Apartments, Heat and Water included. Bad Credit and Section 8 Accepted - 2 bedroom apartments with onsite laundry and dedicated parking. Plush carpeting, lots of closet space, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Heat and water included in rent. Section 8 housing programs accepted. Bad Credit Ok. Flexible Security Deposit program. Professionally managed.
ROSEVILLE, MI
secondwavemedia.com

After 26 years in the business, restaurant industry vet celebrates opening their own pizzeria

What’s happening: After more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Chad Ryan finally has something to call his own. He’s cooked, bussed tables, washed dishes — “Anything in a restaurant, I’ve done,” he says — but now Ryan is the proud owner of Mama Cookin’ Papa Eatin’, an Italian-style pizzeria and eatery that operates out of the kitchen at Stardust Liquor Shop in Sterling Heights. Currently operating under a “soft-opening,” a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

