Effective: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Hernando FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, Inland Sarasota and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms shifting onshore today will bring heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO