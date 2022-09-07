ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Hill

Retired general: US has ‘very limited ability’ to see into Afghanistan

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie on Sunday warned about what he sees as a reduced intelligence capability in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew ground troops last year. “I think that we have a very, very limited ability to see into Afghanistan right now,” McKenzie told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
MILITARY

