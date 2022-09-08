Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 13
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the importance of online reviews for a practice. “The best reviews are the reviews where they comment on the outcome of a procedure because that is what they’re there for,” Evans said. “It’s great to get a review that says, ‘Oh, their staff is so nice,’ but the reality is, what would someone want to have more? A great LASIK outcome or a nice front desk person?”
thebossmagazine.com
How Reverse ETL Supports Data Integration To Turn Insights Into Action
It’s no exaggeration to say that data may be the most important part of how you make business decisions. It may be even more accurate to say that the quality of the data and how you use it are more important. Data inform your company’s direction continually, so it must be complete and accurate.
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
Inc.com
How to Streamline IT Security for Small Businesses
Cyberattacks continue to plague small and midsize businesses. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks have increased an estimated 600 percent. Of these attacks, 43 percent target small businesses. The constant barrage of articles, warnings, advertisements, and sales pitches for security technology and services can be overwhelming. Business owners struggle to understand which actions to take, grow desensitized to messaging about risks, and fail to act. Insight into the most common and costly cybersecurity threats, along with corresponding protective strategies, guides better decision-making, and adoption of security services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Why User Experience Can Make (or Break) Your App-Based Business
Here's why you need to get invested in customer happiness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best online coding courses 2022: Learn to code at home and kickstart a new career
When looking for the best online coding courses, it’s important to consider as many perspectives as possible. Some people seek coding classes as a way to work on side projects like games or websites, while others want to improve their skills to help push their technical careers even further. In response to this wide-ranging demand, many options have sprung up to offer courses to online learners.
Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet
Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
A Modern Marketer's Guide to NFT Adoption and Branding
NFTs will be foundational to metaverse and web 3.0 economies alike and should be part of every marketers toolkit.
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
How to Create Content That Fuels Your Growth Marketing Strategy
There are more than started in the U.S. every year. Many will fail within the first years of being opened. Others will shut down after a few years, and only 25% will last. If you want to ensure that your business lasts, you need a steady stream of new customers. Content marketing can do that for you. But everyone is doing it nowadays. So how do you stand out?
under30ceo.com
Where Will You Be in 10 Years as an Entrepreneur?
As a business person or entrepreneur, your main goal is to create a successful business. And to do that, you need to know where you will be in 10 years as an entrepreneur – and that means asking yourself some tough questions. In this post, we’ll show you how to use seven questions to help you shape your future as an entrepreneur.
protocol.com
What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
Ford files trademark applications for virtual cars and NFT marketplace in potential metaverse push
The car company is among a growing number of firms taking measures to secure a Web3 presence.
Cult of Mac
Earn an extra paycheck through a copywriting side hustle with this $32 master class
Inflation and other factors might make for unpredictable economic landscape. But on the bright side, remote employment opportunities like copywriting can give you a supplemental paycheck or boost your content portfolio. The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle could be a launch pad of sorts if you’re looking to...
Comments / 0