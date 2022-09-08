ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

healio.com

VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 13

In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the importance of online reviews for a practice. “The best reviews are the reviews where they comment on the outcome of a procedure because that is what they’re there for,” Evans said. “It’s great to get a review that says, ‘Oh, their staff is so nice,’ but the reality is, what would someone want to have more? A great LASIK outcome or a nice front desk person?”
thebossmagazine.com

How Reverse ETL Supports Data Integration To Turn Insights Into Action

It’s no exaggeration to say that data may be the most important part of how you make business decisions. It may be even more accurate to say that the quality of the data and how you use it are more important. Data inform your company’s direction continually, so it must be complete and accurate.
Inc.com

How to Streamline IT Security for Small Businesses

Cyberattacks continue to plague small and midsize businesses. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks have increased an estimated 600 percent. Of these attacks, 43 percent target small businesses. The constant barrage of articles, warnings, advertisements, and sales pitches for security technology and services can be overwhelming. Business owners struggle to understand which actions to take, grow desensitized to messaging about risks, and fail to act. Insight into the most common and costly cybersecurity threats, along with corresponding protective strategies, guides better decision-making, and adoption of security services.
HackerNoon

The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing

In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
freightwaves.com

Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
HackerNoon

An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet

The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
LiveScience

Best online coding courses 2022: Learn to code at home and kickstart a new career

When looking for the best online coding courses, it’s important to consider as many perspectives as possible. Some people seek coding classes as a way to work on side projects like games or websites, while others want to improve their skills to help push their technical careers even further. In response to this wide-ranging demand, many options have sprung up to offer courses to online learners.
The Associated Press

Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com

Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
Creative Bloq

This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet

Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
CoinTelegraph

Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse

Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
thefastmode.com

South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS

AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
under30ceo.com

Where Will You Be in 10 Years as an Entrepreneur?

As a business person or entrepreneur, your main goal is to create a successful business. And to do that, you need to know where you will be in 10 years as an entrepreneur – and that means asking yourself some tough questions. In this post, we’ll show you how to use seven questions to help you shape your future as an entrepreneur.
protocol.com

What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
