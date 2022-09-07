ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform

– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter

Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfa#Private Network#Cellular Network#Access Network#Business Industry#Linus Business#Alliance#Hannover Messe Usa#The Solutions Theater

Comments / 0

Community Policy