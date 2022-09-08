My second son, Walker, is six years old. Like most kids his age, he loves playing pretend, using his iPad, and being outside, especially if there is water involved. He isn’t a big fan of vegetables, but he can put away an entire pint of blueberries. He is missing a bunch of teeth, his legs are getting longer and skinnier by the minute, and he outgrows shoes in the blink of an eye. He’s very much like your typical six-year-old first grade student in many ways, but my boy is autistic. When he was not quite three, we got his official...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO