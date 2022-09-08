Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.
Target Just Put Hundreds of Fall Boots on Sale Starting at $17 — Here’s What to Buy
Fall is coming, and you know what that means: it’s boot season, baby! We’re on the hunt for the perfect pairs to wear with our favorite summer dresses now and with jeans and cozy sweaters once the weather turns cooler, and we’ve found some of the best pairs around at Target. The super store always offers of-the-moment styles, and these boots are no exception. From combat boots ready for any adventure to the classic western styles you’ll see everywhere this fall, the following Target boots are as fashionable as they are functional — and even better, they’re all on sale! Starting...
Refinery29
Fall 2022’s Top Hair Trends
It's fall and we're manifesting good hair days. Whether you're looking to switch up your color, or you need some fresh haircut inspo, we asked top hairstylists from New York to L.A. to predict what will trend during this upcoming fall-winter transition — so you have something to bring to your next salon appointment.
goodmorningamerica.com
It's your last chance to save during Nordstrom's summer sale
Though Labor Day sales have come to an end, Nordstrom's summer sale is still going strong. With brands like Olaplex hair care, Nike and Levi's all on sale, these deals are rare. The summer sale runs through Sept. 12, so it's your last chance to scoop up what you may...
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
goodmorningamerica.com
Patrick Starrr teams up with Disney to create magical ONE/SIZE 'Fantasia' collection
If you love makeup as much as you love Disney, there's a brand new collection that may be right up your alley. ONE/SIZE, the cosmetics company dreamt up by famed beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr, has partnered with Disney to create a magical new makeup line. This whimsical collection includes a...
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
Target Goes Beyond Ulta Deal and Adds a New Beauty Service
Many may marvel at how polished a coworker or a boss looks in a meeting when she shows up with great hair and smartly polished nails, but few people (beyond others with the same routine) realize how much time this sort of beauty upkeep requires. While the advent of gel...
brides.com
How to Repurpose an Old Engagement Ring
There’s nothing more special than a family heirloom packed with sentimental memories and meaning. But if said ring is sitting in your jewelry box because it’s not your style or feels outdated—or maybe it's your own engagement ring that you've outgrown—it’s time to give it a new life. Luckily, updating your engagement ring or wedding stack over the years is totally normal. You’re probably not wearing the same fashion styles you wore five or fifteen years ago, so your ring preferences may change just as your closet does. After all, jewelry should be worn and enjoyed, not packed away!
ETOnline.com
Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 38,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now
We can expect cooler days with fall temperatures right around the corner, but for those in warmer climates, a portable air conditioner might still be on your list of things to get. Amazon has tons of great deals on portable air conditioners. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.
inputmag.com
Crocs's Mellow slides are like clouds for your feet
Performance and outdoor footwear are all the rage right now, but Crocs is doubling down on comfort. Its latest collection, aptly named the Mellow Collection, features a modern slide that’s meant to add a new level of relaxation to your footwear arsenal. One of the biggest selling points on...
Amazon Deal of the Day: Decorate Your Backyard for Fall With These Modern Solar String Lights and Save 54%
Yes, we all knew that Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer for many of us, but don’t be too bummed about fall approaching and nighttime happening sooner. That’s because you can still enjoy those fall evenings with a solid set of string lights from Addlon, whether it’s spending time sipping a warm drink with that special someone, or using them as mood lighting for your next backyard event. And for a limited time, you can save up to 54% on Addlon’s various string lights, which also includes a set of solar string lights that charge during the day and...
Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off
There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones. For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
Apartment Therapy
10 West Elm Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
impressiveinteriordesign.com
How to Cover Kitchen Cabinets without Painting
An outdated kitchen can make cooking and even spending time in it unpleasant. You’ve had enough of the outdated hardware, old oak cabinets, or scratched laminate countertops. And yet, you still can’t find the time to deal with all of this. And you are right! You could change...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Goes “Triple Pink”
Arriving late into 2022 is yet another rendition of the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021, this colorway clad in a palette best described as “Triple Pink.”. Aesthetically, this pair is among one of the shoe’s brightest offerings. A range of pink shades are used throughout the upper, the boldest of which highlight key details like the Swoosh, bubble sole, and Grind-constructed fixtures. And though most of the construction is dyed in complement to said hue, things do begin to turn more muted across much of the Flyknit weave.
The Daily South
Lush And Lasting Late-Season Color For The Garden
As summer winds down and autumn arrives, the garden breathes on last glorious hurray. Plants that slept through the heat of summer come alive with blooms, while foliage begins to shift toward autumn hues. Not all the colors of fall are warm and golden. Radiant purples are just as plentiful, as are vivid pinks and soft blues. Celebrate the season by creating lush and lasting late-season color in the garden with bountiful blooms and vibrant foliage.
How to Sell Your Old Stuff to Interior Designers
You may well have something stuffed away in your garage, basement or under your bed that’s worth good money as someone else’s home decor. If not on your turf, there are probably multiple items at your parents’ or grandparents’ house. Spend a few minutes on HGTV...
My Grandma’s Signature Jewelry Cleaning Recipe Cuts Through Dirt and Grime with Ease
Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. There are two types of people in the world: those who change up their jewelry to match their outfits and those who sport the same pieces and rarely rotate. As the latter — I’m currently attached to two dainty gold rings — there was a period in time when a vintage silver bracelet took center stage. This bracelet traveled the ends of the earth, literally (it once fell off and got stuck in Elvis Presley’s piano during a tour of his Graceland mansion), and therefore saw some dirt and grime in its time.
goodmorningamerica.com
Score 52% savings on a Roomba robot vacuum during Kohl's epic deals event
Kohl's epic deals are back and better than ever. Now through Sept. 11, Kohl's is offering discounts on items across the board with no coupons or codes necessary. With the change of seasons, back-to-school shopping and the holidays on the way, why not take advantage of a way to save?
