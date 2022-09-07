ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Super Bowl champion WR announces his retirement

After 12 career seasons and a Super Bowl championship, one veteran wide receiver is officially signing his retirement papers. Ex-Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. “I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Will 'Likely' Miss Multiple Games This Season

The Los Angeles Rams offense won't be at full strength during Thursday night's NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have officially ruled a wide receiver "out" of tonight's game. That player is Van Jefferson. The Rams are ruling Jefferson "out" of tonight's game between Los Angeles and the...
NFL
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football week 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week three action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked off in the area, here some plays that stood out. Three plays from week three that are up for top play of the week is a 26-yard touchdown from Manteca’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HoosiersNow

Here's What Pat McAfee Said on College GameDay

The college football slate is full of intriguing matchups on Saturday, and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has officially joined the ESPN College GameDay crew. Here's the best of what McAfee said.
NFL
