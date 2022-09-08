Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
Digital Experience Platforms Market Worth $29.5 billion by 2032
Research firm Fact.MR expects the digital experience platform market to grow to nearly $29.5 billion by 2032, up from $9.9 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual rate of 10.2 percent. Future growth is expected to be fueled by the development of platforms in other languages, the constant addition...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
6 Reasons Your Social Security Check Might Be Lower Than You Expected
In most cases, your Social Security income is predictable. Using a formula that takes into account your entire working career and the age at which you file for benefits, the Social Security...
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Some customers are concerned about using self-checkout
people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
How API Platforms Democratize Data, Enable Real-Time Experiences
“Financial infrastructure is still evolving. It’s still being modernized and is still being digitized,” Salman Syed, newly-appointed chief operating officer at Fidel API, told PYMTS in a recent conversation. Those technologies offer the chance to democratize how financial data is leveraged across a variety of use cases, including...
US News and World Report
EU to Consult on Making Big Tech Contribute to Telco Network Costs
PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive body will launch a consultation early next year on whether tech giants should bear some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday. Europe's telecoms operators have long lobbied for a financial contribution from U.S. tech firm's...
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
cxmtoday.com
Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability
Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox’s four outbound dialing solutions. CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked....
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
A Modern Marketer's Guide to NFT Adoption and Branding
NFTs will be foundational to metaverse and web 3.0 economies alike and should be part of every marketers toolkit.
protocol.com
When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter
Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
6 Ways to Effectively Navigate Market Turbulence in the IT World
Continue to innovate and keep your business running profitably even during economic volatility.
itechpost.com
What is Blockchain Identity Management?
The revolutionized world of digital media has presented a new challenge in securing our identity online. Blockchain identity management systems solve this problem by storing and validating identity data on a decentralized ledger. It allows users to control their data and prevents identity fraud. A decentralized database works as a public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions.
Microsoft remembers it's 2022, says it will no longer accept check payments
Microsoft has told customers it will no longer be accepting payment by check as it looks to modernize its accounting systems. The Register (opens in new tab) uncovered an advisory (opens in new tab) from the computing giant issued to direct-bill partners transacting through its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program in the US and Canada confirming that it would not accept check payments from the end of this month.
