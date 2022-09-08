Read full article on original website
investing.com
EU ministers back $5 billion loan to Ukraine, discuss long-term options
PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers on Friday backed a 5 billion euro ($5 billion) loan for Ukraine to help keep its schools, hospitals and other needed operations running as it fights against Russia's invasion. Meeting in Prague, the ministers also discussed longer-term options to help Ukraine fund its reconstruction...
Britain goes big to ease energy shock, EU meets on Friday
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war.
Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source
ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected on Saturday to announce further funding to cushion the impact of an energy crisis and soaring inflation on the nation's households, a government source said.
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
investing.com
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat...
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.
US News and World Report
In First Exchange, Macron, Truss Agree on Desire to Strengthen Cooperation - French Presidency
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation. The statement said Macron and Truss focused on the support for Ukraine and how to respond...
EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
bicmagazine.com
EU ministers struggle to find joint solutions to high energy costs
(Reuters) European Union ministers in charge of energy met in Brussels on Friday to find a common approach to tackle skyrocketing electricity prices that have left consumers and businesses struggling. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said upon arriving at the meeting he backs emergency measures to provide relief to households,...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
US News and World Report
Italy Must Cut Energy Bills Even if It Pushes up Debt, Says Election Centrist
ROME (Reuters) - Italy must quickly cut energy bills for firms and households even if it means hiking the country's towering public debt, the leader of a new centrist group competing at this month's elections told Reuters. Polls suggest the Sept. 25 ballot will be won by a rightist alliance...
EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and its member states agreed on Monday to speed up plans to establish an EU fleet of firefighting aircraft, after rampaging wildfires across Europe this summer exhausted the bloc’s capacity to respond.
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
The European Union has agreed to voluntarily ration its natural gas this winter to prevent a severe supply shock as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. CNN’s Clare Sebastian has more on what the agreement means for certain countries.
Greek PM says pensions to rise for first time in more than a decade
ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday the minimum wage would rise again next year and pensions would be increased for the first time since the financial crisis erupted more than a decade ago.
FOXBusiness
India overtakes former colonial ruler UK to become 5th largest world economy: 'law of Karma works'
India has overtaken the United Kingdom’s spot as the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. According to the calculation, based on US dollars, India overtook the U.K. in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead into the first quarter.
Exclusive-German economy ministry reviews measures to curb China business
BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry is considering a raft of measures to make business with China less attractive as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
