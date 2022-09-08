ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

investing.com

EU ministers back $5 billion loan to Ukraine, discuss long-term options

PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers on Friday backed a 5 billion euro ($5 billion) loan for Ukraine to help keep its schools, hospitals and other needed operations running as it fights against Russia's invasion. Meeting in Prague, the ministers also discussed longer-term options to help Ukraine fund its reconstruction...
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
investing.com

Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat...
Reuters

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
bicmagazine.com

EU ministers struggle to find joint solutions to high energy costs

(Reuters) European Union ministers in charge of energy met in Brussels on Friday to find a common approach to tackle skyrocketing electricity prices that have left consumers and businesses struggling. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said upon arriving at the meeting he backs emergency measures to provide relief to households,...
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com

Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
