scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Nature.com
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy
Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
pharmacytimes.com
Dupilumab Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile for Approximately 2 Years in Children 6 to 11 Years of Age with Moderate-to-Severe Asthma
Dupilumab is used as a maintenance therapy when added to other asthma medications. A new study analyzing the safety and efficacy of dupilumab (Dupixent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) shows sustained improvement in lung function and a low rate of severe asthma attacks in children between 6 and 11 years of age. These findings were presented at the 2022 European Respiratory Society International Congress.
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
neurology.org
Association of Cognition and Dementia With Neuropathologic Changes of Alzheimer Disease and Other Conditions in the Oldest Old
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Age is the largest risk factor for dementia. However, dementia is not...
healio.com
Abelacimab receives FDA fast track designation for stroke prevention in AF
Anthos Therapeutics announced abelacimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting factor XI, received fast track designation from the FDA for an indication to prevent stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. As Healio previously reported, abelacimab received an FDA fast track designation in July for an indication to...
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
scitechdaily.com
New Device Can Detect Alzheimer’s 17 Years in Advance
Biomarkers of misfolded proteins are found in the blood by a sensor. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, Alzheimer’s disease has a 15–20 year symptom-free period. A research team has discovered that it is possible to detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before any outward symptoms start to show. This is done by using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum. The sensor detects the protein biomarker amyloid-beta misfolding. As the condition progresses, this misfolding results in distinctive deposits in the brain, known as plaques.
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Diagnostic differentiation between asthma and COPD in primary care using lung function testing
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 32 (2022) Cite this article. Asthma and COPD are defined as different disease entities, but in practice patients often show features of both diseases making it challenging for primary care clinicians to establish a correct diagnosis. We aimed to establish the added value of spirometry and more advanced lung function measurements to differentiate between asthma and COPD. A cross-sectional study in 10 Dutch general practices was performed. 532 subjects were extensively screened on respiratory symptoms and lung function. Two chest physicians assessed if asthma or COPD was present. Using multivariable logistic regression analysis we assessed the ability of three scenarios (i.e. only patient history; diagnostics available to primary care; diagnostics available only to secondary care) to differentiate between the two conditions. Receiver operator characteristics (ROC) curves and area under the curve (AUC) were calculated for each scenario, with the chest physicians' assessment as golden standard. Results showed that 84 subjects were diagnosed with asthma, 138 with COPD, and 310 with no chronic respiratory disease. In the scenario including only patient history items, ROC characteristics of the model showed an AUC of 0.84 (95% CI 0.78"“0.89) for differentiation between asthma and COPD. When adding diagnostics available to primary care (i.e., pre- and postbronchodilator spirometry) AUC increased to 0.89 (95% CI 0.84"“0.93; p"‰="‰0.020). When adding more advanced secondary care diagnostic tests AUC remained 0.89 (95% CI 0.85"“0.94; p"‰="‰0.967). We conclude that primary care clinicians' ability to differentiate between asthma and COPD is enhanced by spirometry testing. More advanced diagnostic tests used in hospital care settings do not seem to provide a better overall diagnostic differentiation between asthma and COPD in primary care patients.
Intradermal Ketamine Patch Completes Pre-Clinical Phase, Advances To Clinical Studies
PharmaTher Holdings PHRRF, the biopharma company developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine for mental health treatments, has completed an IND-enabling pharmacokinetic and tolerability study of its ketamine patch, KETARX, in minipigs. Study Details & Results. KETARX consists of hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays and an accompanying reservoir that can significantly...
