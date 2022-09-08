ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Married At First Sight UK couples who are still together now

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cibEc_0hmuSJnJ00

Married At First Sight UK has returned for a new season.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, Married At First Sight is a reality series that matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors.

A team of experts with backgrounds in psychology, psychotherapy, anthropology, and theology fuses their professional knowledge to create matches for successful relationships.

Every series, approximately six participants are chosen from a pool of 200 applicants who agree to get married to a suitor chosen for them.

The pairs meet at the altar for the first time and are filmed for a period of six weeks after exchanging their vows.

When the time is up, the married couple must choose whether they will stay together or go separate ways.

As the new 2022 contestants kick start their respective journeys, many viewers have been left wondering which Married At First Sight couples from past seasons are still together.

Here’s a list of all MAFS UK couples who are still together...

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria from the 2021 season of MAFS are still together. Not only are they engaged in real life, but they’ve also expanded their family by adopting a cockapoo pup named River together.

Tayah is also reportedly pregnant with the pair’s first child together.

By profession, Aveling is a qualified electrician but he also works as a fitness model, entering competitions as a bodybuilder. Victoria on the other hand is an estate agent, who previously worked as an air steward where she would jet off to exotic destinations around the world.

Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee

The show’s first same-sex couple Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee from the 2021 season are still together.

Despite initial fears about the 12-year age gap and the long distance between their settled homes, the couple remain strong to this date.

Jameson has moved to Northern Ireland to be with his husband, where the couple run Wildbay Retreats together on the Causeway Coast.

They also marched at the Pride in London parade to raise awareness for prostate cancer this year.

Jameson is a senior charity worker from Leeds who experienced a break-up seven months before joining MAFS in 2021. He said he applied to the show to find a partner he can build a life and start a family with. He used to work in the corporate world until his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004.

McKee is a wellness guru by profession.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder

Season five participants Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder are also going strong.

The couple got married in March 2020, then spent the first lockdown together – and now their union has lasted longer than any of the programme’s previous marriages. They are based in Sheffield.

Recently, the couple posted a nostalgic video of their wedding day on Instagram, writing: “Laughing through life with you.

“That time of year again, where watching new people get married is bringing back all the mems.”

By profession, Jenkins is an IT manager and Walder is a school teacher.

This year’s season of Married At First Sight returned to television on Monday (29 August) on E4, with episodes airing nightly Monday through Thursday for 30 episodes.

This series will also feature the show’s first lesbian couple.

To know more about the cast of MAFS UK 2022, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mckee
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fitness#Anthropology#Marriages#Danish#Mafs#Tayah
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they joined forces on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.As the couple’s first engagement under their new titles, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020.They inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Chantel Everett Realizes Pedro Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With Her After Shutting Off Her Phone in New ‘Family Chantel’ Clip

An all-time low. Chantel Everett hits her breaking point with Pedro Jimeno after he cancels her phone plan amid their divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” the 30-year-old reality star says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy