Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced a step that would make up for a few of the parking spaces lost with the demolition of the Water Street (or Boscov’s) parking ramp. Kraham says the City will install a temporary surface parking lot where the parking garage had stood before...
Vestal Parkway will feature a new hybrid pedestrian safety signal in an effort to keep students safe while crossing the busy road. The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon was installed on Vestal Parkway between the intersections of Clayton Avenue and State Route 26. The new crosswalk signal can be activated by pedestrians and will cause the traffic lights at the intersection to flash yellow, alerting drivers that pedestrians are preparing to cross. The new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will allow students to cross Vestal Parkway for Clayton Avenue Elementary School and Vestal High School safely.
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
No major transportation issues are being reported following a day-long rain in the region. The National Weather Service in Binghamton had issued flood watches and advisories into the morning hours for the Twin Tiers but any flooding reported was mainly poor drainage issues and areas where minor flooding is common.
As parents prepare to send their children back to school, Broome County officials say the stop arm cameras on school buses will be rolling for a second year. Last year, 3,030 violations were recorded once the stop arm cameras began rolling in June of 2021. Broome County Office of Emergency...
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
The weekend is almost here. And this weekend will feature another major event. Summer is a great time in the Binghamton area with the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally, The Dick's Sporting Goods Open and of course, this weekend's big event - the LUMA Projection Arts Festival. LUMA has grown...
An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution. 21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in...
