LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play
Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...
Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman reached the green...
Graeme McDowell wants "vote" to allow LIV Golf players on DP World Tour
LIV Golf and European stalwart Graeme McDowell has called for a vote to be held on the subject of LIV Golf players competing on the DP World Tour. After the first round at the BMW PGA Championship, McDowell regretted not suggesting a vote among the tour's 326 members at Tuesday's players' meeting. Despite an expectation of more fireworks, this meeting lasted no more than 20 minutes.
Shane Lowry secures win ‘for the good guys’ at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait and see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth. McIlroy gave himself a chance and the crowd cheered as his long eagle putt on...
‘This is one for the good guys’: Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship triumph
Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62, the former US Open champion carding two eagles and seven birdies and covering the back nine in just 29 despite a bogey on the 15th.However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion...
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm
-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break
Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.McIlroy paid tribute...
BMW PGA Championship restarts on Saturday following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The DP World Tour confirms the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning, a statement has revealed on Friday at 2.30 pm. The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release
Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
Justin Rose returns to Olympic gold medal-winning driver at 2022 BMW PGA
It’s only Friday but there has been a flurry of activity at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. First, we had Billy Horschel calling out LIV players and Ian Poulter wearing his LIV team logo, and then play was suspended Thursday with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All of this before Rory McIloroy took a full swing from the rough that traveled a whole foot. As I said, busy week.
DP World Tour Announces Decision On BMW PGA Championship
The BMW PGA Championship was suspended in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. With Friday's round already canceled, the event organizers have come to a decision on the rest of the tournament. In a statement on Friday, the DP World Tour announced that play will resume on...
Are they WORTH IT? Titleist TSR Driver Review | TSR2, TSR3, TSR4
- The new TSR Drivers offer vital gains in ball speed and forgiveness. The marginal refinements will see much improvement in your long game. - New drivers are always extremeley expensive. Since the start of the Titleist Speed Project, Titleist engineers have put greater emphasis on aerodynamics as being one...
With big-name contenders, a somber day at Wentworth figures to be followed by roaring Sunday
VIRGINIA WATER, England — At the end of a day that always had the potential to look and feel a bit different, many of the names at and near the top of the leaderboard at the BMW PGA Championship have a familiar ring to them. On 12 under par, Viktor Hovland leads alongside Soren Kjeldsen. But piled up behind and all within two shots of the pacemakers are three major champions: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari.
