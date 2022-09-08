ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...

Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia WITHDRAWS from BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

LIV Golf player and European stalwart Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. As first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, there has been no reason given by the DP World Tour thus far about the Spaniard's withdrawal. Garcia, who is yet to win the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth

Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Pga Championship#Pga#European#Bmw Pga#German#Ryder Cups
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The U.S. Presidents Cup Team

The 2022 Presidents Cup kicks off in just a few weeks from one of the most iconic courses in the country: Quail Hollow. On Wednesday, the United State finalized its roster for the event. U.S. captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as captain's picks to an already elite roster.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler makes another change to team

There was a time when Rickie Fowler was on top of the golf world. However, his most recent years have been a struggle and the 2015 Players Championship winner has been making some major changes. In August, Fowler cut ties with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, whom he’d worked with since...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry "can't stand" to see disruptive LIV Golf players at Wentworth

Former Open champion Shane Lowry "can't stand" that some LIV Golf players are playing at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event. Speaking to Jamie Weir of Sky Sports, Lowry revealed he hadn't seen some friends on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for a while due to their exploits with the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Graeme McDowell wants "vote" to allow LIV Golf players on DP World Tour

LIV Golf and European stalwart Graeme McDowell has called for a vote to be held on the subject of LIV Golf players competing on the DP World Tour. After the first round at the BMW PGA Championship, McDowell regretted not suggesting a vote among the tour's 326 members at Tuesday's players' meeting. Despite an expectation of more fireworks, this meeting lasted no more than 20 minutes.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Javier Ballesteros unhappy with new Hero Cup event on DP World Tour

Javier Ballesteros, the son of the legendary Seve Ballesteros, has spoken out against the new Hero Cup which will begin in January 2023. The 22-year-old released a statement after the DP World Tour announced a new event which will see players from Great Britain and Ireland face off against players from Continental Europe in Abu Dhabi.
GOLF
Golf.com

PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release

Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy