ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

This is one for the good guys – Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship triumph

Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62, the former US Open champion carding two eagles and seven birdies and covering the back nine in just 29 despite a bogey on the 15th.However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship restarts on Saturday following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The DP World Tour confirms the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning, a statement has revealed on Friday at 2.30 pm. The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia attends college football game after BMW PGA withdrawal

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia attended a college football match in America after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship. Garcia's withdrawal was announced on Saturday morning, ahead of the second round of the event at Wentworth. No reason was given for the Spaniard pulling out. After the death of Queen...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpc Sawgrass#Golf World#Parking Spot#Liv Golf#The Boston Invitational#The Champion Golfer#The Claret Jug
golfmagic.com

Graeme McDowell wants "vote" to allow LIV Golf players on DP World Tour

LIV Golf and European stalwart Graeme McDowell has called for a vote to be held on the subject of LIV Golf players competing on the DP World Tour. After the first round at the BMW PGA Championship, McDowell regretted not suggesting a vote among the tour's 326 members at Tuesday's players' meeting. Despite an expectation of more fireworks, this meeting lasted no more than 20 minutes.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year, beating FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the prize. The World No.1 received 89% of the vote and he received the Jack Nicklaus Award on College GameDay ahead of the Alabama at Texas football game in Austin.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy