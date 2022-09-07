Read full article on original website
Related
This is one for the good guys – Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship triumph
Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62, the former US Open champion carding two eagles and seven birdies and covering the back nine in just 29 despite a bogey on the 15th.However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Channel
On 'roller-coaster' day, Paula Creamer has ace in third round since LPGA return
Two weeks into her LPGA return, Paula Creamer had quite a turbulent start at the Kroger Queen City Championship. But amid all the ups and downs, two "nice little" releases stand out above the rest. The 36-year-old, who started Round 1 on the back nine, holed out for eagle on...
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship restarts on Saturday following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The DP World Tour confirms the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning, a statement has revealed on Friday at 2.30 pm. The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia attends college football game after BMW PGA withdrawal
Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia attended a college football match in America after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship. Garcia's withdrawal was announced on Saturday morning, ahead of the second round of the event at Wentworth. No reason was given for the Spaniard pulling out. After the death of Queen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Graeme McDowell wants "vote" to allow LIV Golf players on DP World Tour
LIV Golf and European stalwart Graeme McDowell has called for a vote to be held on the subject of LIV Golf players competing on the DP World Tour. After the first round at the BMW PGA Championship, McDowell regretted not suggesting a vote among the tour's 326 members at Tuesday's players' meeting. Despite an expectation of more fireworks, this meeting lasted no more than 20 minutes.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year, beating FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the prize. The World No.1 received 89% of the vote and he received the Jack Nicklaus Award on College GameDay ahead of the Alabama at Texas football game in Austin.
golfmagic.com
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals secret on becoming big hitter at BMW PGA Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick was one of the standout players on the PGA Tour in 2022. He evolved into one of the world's best players with his fearless and aggressive swing which has produced so many incredible drives and iron shots. He produced one of the best shots in US Open history...
Comments / 1