Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
6 Amazing Must-Visit Places In Wyoming You’ve Never Heard Of
Often times when I find video content on TikTok about Wyoming, it focuses on the Tetons or Yellowstone. And while there is nothing wrong with that (they ARE gorgeous), there is SO much more to our state than the northwestern corner. So, when I found a TikTok video created by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up “wild” horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We’ll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term “wild” shortly.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Trapper Hopes Russia Raccoon Market Opens Again Soon, Not Concerned About Rabies Epidemic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even as the Eastern U.S. struggles with a raccoon rabies epidemic, a Lander trapper said he can recall a time when the critters were scarce in Wyoming, though that’s no longer the case. Todd Fross said he’s trapped some “gigantic”...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As word of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman’s watch party location as voting continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Hageman wins the GOP Nomination for Wyoming U.S. House Representative.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - An energetic and excited crowd at the Republican Nominee Harriet Hageman’s watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Harriet Hageman deliver on Tuesday evening. With about a 30 percent lead over the incumbent U.S. House Representative Liz Cheney, the crowd...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
Suns Out Guns Out. Wyoming Is One Of The Most Sunburnt States
Watch out for the rays, bro! Wyoming was named one of the most sunburnt states in the US. Which, if you went to one festival this Summer without sunblock, I'm sure you agree. Heck, I even used it this Summer and STILL got burned a few times. The website Zippia...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
