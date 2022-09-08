Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Aviation International News
Aeroflot Signs for 339 Russian-made Jets
Aeroflot on Wednesday signed a framework agreement with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covering 339 locally made jetliners for delivery between 2023 and 2030. The flag carrier inked the contract, valued at a trillion roubles ($16.3 billion), during the VII East Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Deputy head of the Russian...
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Notches Another Sustainability Honor
Gulfstream Aerospace once again was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) with a Sustainability Leadership Award. BIG presents its Sustainability Awards annually to organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The awards recognize both for-profit and not-for-profit entities, as well as individuals, to help organizations gain exposure and reward their sustainability practices, according to BIG.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodlogistics.com
Loading Dock Specialist Acquisition Leads to Single-Source Provider
Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, providing a single-source option for design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a...
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
marketplace.org
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
ISACA Expands European Presence With New Office in Dublin
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- As a result of the continued growth and development over the last 50 years, ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust, is expanding its international reach and opening a new office in Dublin—its first European office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005075/en/ Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline
Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
Poland seeks purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters from US, making second-largest fleet in the world
The Polish military is seeking to purchase 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, tripling an earlier request for 32 aircraft Thursday. The purchase would grant Poland the 2nd largest fleet of Apaches in the world, behind the United States. The Boeing-produced aircraft is among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. First entering service in 1984, the Apache has seen numerous updates to its weapons, engines and communications equipment.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
freightwaves.com
Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company
Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
Defense Department Strikes $6.8 Million Deal With Burlington Industries
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has entered into a shared $6.8 million agreement with Burlington Industries LLC to sustain and strengthen the domestic clothing and textile industrial base. The agreement, which extends through September 2027, calls for Burlington Industries to invest in equipment and infrastructure necessary to sustain and stabilize the supply chain of dress military fabrics for the DOD. The investments will allow for capital equipment upgrades and improvements to drive increased productivity and quality and reduce lead times for the fabrics. The Defense Department said these improvements are important to ensure the U.S. government continues to have access to...
