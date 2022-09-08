The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has entered into a shared $6.8 million agreement with Burlington Industries LLC to sustain and strengthen the domestic clothing and textile industrial base. The agreement, which extends through September 2027, calls for Burlington Industries to invest in equipment and infrastructure necessary to sustain and stabilize the supply chain of dress military fabrics for the DOD. The investments will allow for capital equipment upgrades and improvements to drive increased productivity and quality and reduce lead times for the fabrics. The Defense Department said these improvements are important to ensure the U.S. government continues to have access to...

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO