ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Aeroflot Signs for 339 Russian-made Jets

Aeroflot on Wednesday signed a framework agreement with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covering 339 locally made jetliners for delivery between 2023 and 2030. The flag carrier inked the contract, valued at a trillion roubles ($16.3 billion), during the VII East Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Deputy head of the Russian...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation International News

Gulfstream Notches Another Sustainability Honor

Gulfstream Aerospace once again was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) with a Sustainability Leadership Award. BIG presents its Sustainability Awards annually to organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The awards recognize both for-profit and not-for-profit entities, as well as individuals, to help organizations gain exposure and reward their sustainability practices, according to BIG.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus Helicopters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Helidax#Hcare Classics#French#Belgian
foodlogistics.com

Loading Dock Specialist Acquisition Leads to Single-Source Provider

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, providing a single-source option for design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation

In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Associated Press

ISACA Expands European Presence With New Office in Dublin

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- As a result of the continued growth and development over the last 50 years, ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust, is expanding its international reach and opening a new office in Dublin—its first European office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005075/en/ Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNBC

Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline

Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

Poland seeks purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters from US, making second-largest fleet in the world

The Polish military is seeking to purchase 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, tripling an earlier request for 32 aircraft Thursday. The purchase would grant Poland the 2nd largest fleet of Apaches in the world, behind the United States. The Boeing-produced aircraft is among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. First entering service in 1984, the Apache has seen numerous updates to its weapons, engines and communications equipment.
MILITARY
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Defense Department Strikes $6.8 Million Deal With Burlington Industries

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has entered into a shared $6.8 million agreement with Burlington Industries LLC to sustain and strengthen the domestic clothing and textile industrial base. The agreement, which extends through September 2027, calls for Burlington Industries to invest in equipment and infrastructure necessary to sustain and stabilize the supply chain of dress military fabrics for the DOD.  The investments will allow for capital equipment upgrades and improvements to drive increased productivity and quality and reduce lead times for the fabrics. The Defense Department said these improvements are important to ensure the U.S. government continues to have access to...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy