The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air
We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
Bringing Electric to the World of Sailboating!
X-Yachts: Technology and Innovation in the New X⁴⁹E. This past weekend I was near Lake Michigan and admired several sailboats on the water. It got me thinking about the motors they typically use and whether anyone was bringing electricity to sailing. Then I happened upon a news release from X-Yachts detailing their new X⁴⁹E, and my question was answered.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
Cummins Powered CLAAS TRION Combine to Make North American Debut
BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Visitors to Farm Progress will be able to get their first look at the Cummins powered CLAAS TRION 740. Cummins’ clean and efficient L9 engine offers farmers up to 430 hp in this state-of-the-art combine harvester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005589/en/ L9 (Photo: Business Wire)
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ship-technology.com
Yara Marine to deploy FuelOpt technology on Stolt Tankers’ vessels
The latest order follows the installation and assessment of the technology on board the Stolt Breland earlier in the year. Yara Marine Technologies has been selected by Stolt Tankers to deploy the FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology on its vessels. Under the deal, Stolt Tankers will deploy the technology on seven...
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP
A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
Nissan to acquire automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan
TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire all the common shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc held by the lithium-ion battery maker's biggest shareholder.
todaysemobility.com
Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
ship-technology.com
DNV and partners to develop autonomous ship technology
The entities will carry out a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships. DNV has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), AVIKUS, and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for the development of autonomous ship technology. Under the multilateral MoU, the...
csengineermag.com
NETZSCH Highlights NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo
Visit Booth 2755 to learn about pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance. NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC will be highlighting the NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at the Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2755. Both the NEMO® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.
investing.com
Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals
TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday. Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership...
New Prototype Device Harvests Water From The Air to Make Hydrogen Fuel
Hydrogen has huge potential as a clean fuel: it's abundant (mainly in compounds like water), it doesn't produce any damaging emissions, and it can also be used to store energy from solar, wind, and tidal sources. There are challenges in producing enough of the stuff in a practical and affordable way, however. Splitting hydrogen from water can require complicated technology and also relies on pure freshwater – not something that's plentifully available everywhere. Now, scientists have come up with a new prototype device that can harvest water from humid air, before splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. What's more, it's capable of operating in...
Honda Admits Solid State Batteries Are Key To Affordable EVs
While EVs have moved the game forward considerably, there are still several issues hindering the mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles. Affordability remains the biggest roadblock, but technological advances will soon make this a thing of the past. Many automakers are looking to solid-state batteries as the way forward, and Honda...
natureworldnews.com
Electricity Plus Humidity Makes Green Hydrogen, Scientists Introduce New Discovery
Scientists have discovered a way to create hydrogen, or more precisely, green hydrogen, using only electricity and humidity. The paper claims that this "green hydrogen" is created by electrolyzing air humidity rather than conventional liquid water, which could make it possible to supply hydrogen fuel in dry and remote regions with little negative environmental impact, especially if renewable energy is used.
