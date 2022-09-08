Read full article on original website
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CARS・
NuScale Power and KGHM Sign Task Order to Initiate the Deployment of First Small Modular Reactor in Poland
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- On September 7, 2022, during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) and Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (KGHM) signed the first Task Order and a Statement of Commencement to begin work under the Early Works Agreement (EWA) signed by the companies in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005902/en/ (left to right) NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński, and Professor Ludwik Pieńkowski from AGH University of Science and Technology view a model of NuScale’s SMR technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketplace.org
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
U.K.・
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.・
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier.
maritime-executive.com
SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China
The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
Apple Debuts iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today announced iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, featuring the Dynamic Island™ — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos. These groundbreaking advancements make iPhone even more indispensable for everyday tasks, creative projects, and now even emergency situations with features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005972/en/ iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max represent the biggest leap ever for iPhone, featuring the Dynamic Island, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, the Always-On display, and groundbreaking safety capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Poland seeks purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters from US, making second-largest fleet in the world
The Polish military is seeking to purchase 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, tripling an earlier request for 32 aircraft Thursday. The purchase would grant Poland the 2nd largest fleet of Apaches in the world, behind the United States. The Boeing-produced aircraft is among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. First entering service in 1984, the Apache has seen numerous updates to its weapons, engines and communications equipment.
hypebeast.com
A $5 Billion USD Moon is Landing in Dubai
Dubai might be launching a $5 billion moon-shaped destination resort designed by Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc. The 735-foot high resort has been designed to be built within 48 months and is expected to bring in 2.5 million guests annually. Moon is set to increase the economy in...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
Call it dollar appreciation or euro currency depreciation, the fact that the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates way faster and more aggressively than the other major central banks led to EUR/USD parity and Apple thought it had to compensate the global currency nosedive against the greenback somehow. While for...
Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History
A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.) And […]
