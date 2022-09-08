Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Notches Another Sustainability Honor
Gulfstream Aerospace once again was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) with a Sustainability Leadership Award. BIG presents its Sustainability Awards annually to organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The awards recognize both for-profit and not-for-profit entities, as well as individuals, to help organizations gain exposure and reward their sustainability practices, according to BIG.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
csengineermag.com
Sulzer acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable biopolymer
Sulzer has partnered with CELLiCON to scale up its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for nano structured cellulose – a highly sustainable, plant-based alternative to conventional polymers. The technology slashes the traditionally high costs and footprint associated with nanocellulose, allowing it to be scaled and used as a building block for a wide variety of everyday products, from textiles to glues. The partnership is part of Sulzer’s strategy to continue its grow path in renewables and enable its customers’ sustainable manufacturing practices. Sulzer has acquired a minority stake in CELLiCON with an option to increase its holding in future.
theevreport.com
Xeal Selected by UBS Asset Management for EV Charging Solutions
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced it was selected by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aashtojournal.org
New Award Established for Steel Bridge Industry
The Steel Bridge Task Force recently established the Alexander D. Wilson Memorial Award to recognize individuals who have made significant industry contributions to the steel bridge industry. Dean Krouse (seen above) – a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical consultant and Bethlehem Steel Company veteran – is the first winner of this annual award.
Benzinga
FREYR Battery Selects NTE Process as Equipment Supplier
FREYR Battery FREY ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has awarded an agreement to Italy-based NTE Process to supply a complete and integrated drying and powder handling system for FREYR's planned battery cell Gigafactory in Norway, known as Giga Arctic. This press release features multimedia. View...
ship-technology.com
Yara Marine to deploy FuelOpt technology on Stolt Tankers’ vessels
The latest order follows the installation and assessment of the technology on board the Stolt Breland earlier in the year. Yara Marine Technologies has been selected by Stolt Tankers to deploy the FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology on its vessels. Under the deal, Stolt Tankers will deploy the technology on seven...
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex
Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Completes Acquisition of Custom Silicon Firm OpenFive
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announced that it has completed the acquisition of OpenFive. Alphawave has completed the acquisition of OpenFive bringing OpenFive's high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon...
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0