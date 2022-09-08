All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.

