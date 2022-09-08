Read full article on original website
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
More than 120,000 workers quit jobs because of racism, UK study suggests
More than 120,000 workers from minority ethnic backgrounds have quit their jobs because of racism, suggests a landmark study that has found workplace discrimination is sapping the confidence of a large part of the UK workforce. More than one in four workers from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have...
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
BBC
Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government
A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
Britain's Got Talent choirboy, 27, who shot to fame aged 13 and won a £1m record deal denies raping two women
A former Britain's Got Talent finalist who won a £1million record deal with Simon Cowell at the age of 13 has denied raping two women. Andrew Johnston, 27, who shot to fame as a 13-year-old soprano on the second series of the show, allegedly attacked a woman at an address in west London in November 2019.
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
investing.com
UK energy support scheme to go ahead as planned - PM's spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with plans to introduce an energy price guarantee from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Friday, despite the period of national mourning triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss on Thursday capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years...
Freddie Mercury Had a Humble Job at London’s Heathrow Airport Before Joining the Band That Eventually Became Queen
Queen is credited with forever altering the world’s concept of music Yet Freddie Mercury’s early life was far from the dazzling lifestyle he later led.
Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London
Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lifted England into a useful position in the third Test after an extraordinary, wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy at the Kia Oval.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen, Robinson exploited just enough movement to scoop a Test-best five for 49 which left South Africa all out for a meagre 118 in just 36.2 overs.Wickets also tumbled in England’s response as they pushed the accelerator, although Pope’s sparky 67 from 77 balls, with 13 fours, ushered the hosts to 154 for seven before bad light ended the day early.Marco Jansen top-scored in South...
Sophia Dunkley powers England to victory over India in first T20
England romped to an easy nine-wicket victory over India in only 13 overs in the first T20 international at Chester-le-Street
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
‘The house was freezing’: life during blackouts of 1970s Britain
When Judy Young first saw the government’s response to concerns over power supplies could be potential blackouts this winter, her first thought was: “Thank God I haven’t got young children any more.”. On Tuesday, it was reported that under the government’s latest “reasonable worst case scenario” plan,...
Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
Lloyd’s of London takes £1.1bn hit from Ukraine war
Lloyd’s of London has warned of a “challenging year” of natural catastrophes, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation as the world’s oldest insurance market braced for a £1.1bn hit from unrecoverable planes and cargoes related to the war in Ukraine. The group said it...
The most scenic railway in Europe: how an old Welsh mining line became a world beater
The train steams across the Cob embankment: on the right are the peaks of Snowdonia and on the left glitter the waters of Tremadoc bay. The smartly painted locomotive, Merddin Emrys, built in 1879, puffs towards the undisputed European capital of scenic railway journeys: Porthmadog. “It’s a stunning panorama,” says local resident David Jones, “The best possible start or finish to any railway journey.” Jones is chair of Great Little Trains of Wales, a group that promotes a dozen heritage lines around the country. It comes as no surprise to him that, according to a new survey by consumer body Which?, Wales is home to three of the 10 most scenic railway lines in Europe. “I think we could have filled the entire top 10,” he says.
BBC
England v South Africa: Tributes paid to Queen before Test begins
Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. A minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by sustained applause from the crowd. Players from both sides and...
BBC
No new London hospitals until at least 2027
Two new London hospitals will not open until 2027 at the earliest, the BBC has been told. In 2019, the government pledged to build a new hospital in Sutton and another at Whipps Cross in east London. The St Helier complex in Sutton in south London dates back to the...
cntraveler.com
This Magical Treehouse Hideaway May Be the Coolest Rental in London
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.
Flight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen Elizabeth's death
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth. In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
I've lived in Luxembourg for almost a year. Here are 8 things the European city does better than the US.
After moving from Seattle to Europe, I like how my new home handles affordable health care, discounted college tuition, and work-life balance.
