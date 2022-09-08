ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government

A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pal V#Europe#Infrastructure#Austria#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oxford#Advanced Air Mobility#Easa#Agency#Fokker Aircraft#Ferrari
Time Out Global

The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London

After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

UK energy support scheme to go ahead as planned - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with plans to introduce an energy price guarantee from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Friday, despite the period of national mourning triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss on Thursday capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London

Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lifted England into a useful position in the third Test after an extraordinary, wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy at the Kia Oval.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen, Robinson exploited just enough movement to scoop a Test-best five for 49 which left South Africa all out for a meagre 118 in just 36.2 overs.Wickets also tumbled in England’s response as they pushed the accelerator, although Pope’s sparky 67 from 77 balls, with 13 fours, ushered the hosts to 154 for seven before bad light ended the day early.Marco Jansen top-scored in South...
SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.
The Guardian

‘The house was freezing’: life during blackouts of 1970s Britain

When Judy Young first saw the government’s response to concerns over power supplies could be potential blackouts this winter, her first thought was: “Thank God I haven’t got young children any more.”. On Tuesday, it was reported that under the government’s latest “reasonable worst case scenario” plan,...
U.K.
The Independent

Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Lloyd’s of London takes £1.1bn hit from Ukraine war

Lloyd’s of London has warned of a “challenging year” of natural catastrophes, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation as the world’s oldest insurance market braced for a £1.1bn hit from unrecoverable planes and cargoes related to the war in Ukraine. The group said it...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The most scenic railway in Europe: how an old Welsh mining line became a world beater

The train steams across the Cob embankment: on the right are the peaks of Snowdonia and on the left glitter the waters of Tremadoc bay. The smartly painted locomotive, Merddin Emrys, built in 1879, puffs towards the undisputed European capital of scenic railway journeys: Porthmadog. “It’s a stunning panorama,” says local resident David Jones, “The best possible start or finish to any railway journey.” Jones is chair of Great Little Trains of Wales, a group that promotes a dozen heritage lines around the country. It comes as no surprise to him that, according to a new survey by consumer body Which?, Wales is home to three of the 10 most scenic railway lines in Europe. “I think we could have filled the entire top 10,” he says.
TRAFFIC
BBC

England v South Africa: Tributes paid to Queen before Test begins

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. A minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by sustained applause from the crowd. Players from both sides and...
WORLD
BBC

No new London hospitals until at least 2027

Two new London hospitals will not open until 2027 at the earliest, the BBC has been told. In 2019, the government pledged to build a new hospital in Sutton and another at Whipps Cross in east London. The St Helier complex in Sutton in south London dates back to the...
HEALTH SERVICES
cntraveler.com

This Magical Treehouse Hideaway May Be the Coolest Rental in London

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Flight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen Elizabeth's death

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth. In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy