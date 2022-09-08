Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Sep 8, 2022
"Especially as the U.S. economy continues to be in turmoil, with higher costs for essentials such as food and gas impacting individuals and families as well as food bank operations, it is critical to have a professional with extensive experience and skills in the CFO role" - Sandra Frank, CEO,...
sarasotamagazine.com
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
Longboat Observer
Ringling Estates property sells for $4.75 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kaminski Properties Florida LLC sold the home at 423 Polk Drive to Sarasota Lido Key LLC for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
Longboat Observer
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
sarasotamagazine.com
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings
St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
fox13news.com
Learning to fish is more than a day on the water for students at The Haven in Sarasota
VENICE, Fla. - Some say a day on the water is better than any day inside, especially when you have a good catch. It's definitely true for participants in the Venice Police Department's Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament. The event partners athletes who have disabilities with Bay Area boat captains for...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Town Commission to consider contract for St. Lucie County administrator
Another former county administrator is in line to become Longboat Key’s next town manager, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast. Town commissioners on Monday in their first public meeting in two and half months will consider a contract that would make St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town’s newest chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
srqmagazine.com
A Tale of Two Blue Districts
Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
usf.edu
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
srqmagazine.com
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
Mysuncoast.com
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commissioners group voted unanimously for a land use change that would allow 5000 homes on more than 4000 acres in the eastern part of Sarasota County. Residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to the change. “This is about the...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
