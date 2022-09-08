Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Charlie Berens wins over Sioux City audience with Wisconsin wit
Siouxlanders got a crash course in all things Wisconsin Friday night and, along the way, comedian Charlie Berens managed to get a jab in at all teams not-the-Packers. Known as the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute,” a series of YouTube videos that point up the quirks of Wisconsinites and Midwesterners, Berens spent a good amount of his opening at the Orpheum Theatre just riffing with audience members. “Don’t you wish when you come to a comedy show the comedian would have material?” he asked.
Sioux City Journal
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,950
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Whispering Creek that is better than new. With most of the tax abatement left on this one, why build? The modern, fresh curb appeal of this home sets it apart from all of the others!! Step inside and you will be wowed by the light, bright open concept that features a flex space for dining area or office, large living room with huge windows, a gorgeous fireplace and a large open kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters. Behind the kitchen you’ll realize just how practical and functional the floorplan is!! This area features large modern custom drop zone, a half bath and a large pantry with 2 built in desk and charging spaces for the busy family. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, one being an en~suite with its own 3/4 bath, a large laundry room, an extra large main bath and an amazing master suite with full glass shower, and a large master closet with custom built ins!! The basement is freshly finished with a large open family room, game area, bar, and tons of storage!! Some of the other features are high efficiency hvac, covered patio, beautiful landscaping, modern trimless door casings, large 3 stall garage, sprinkler system, and the black stainless appliances stay!!! The level of detail and cleanliness will amaze you!! Why build when you have this quality available with no delays, no cost overruns and no frustration!!!!!!!
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
Party in the Park event draws crowd
A free community meal and car show brought Siouxlanders to Peters Park in Morningside Tuesday night.
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33
Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
iheart.com
Honoring the Cronin family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presenting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Cronin Farms of Meriden today on The Big Show. Located near Meriden in Cherokee County, this multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and Angela Cronin, their son Andrew and daughter-in-law Valerie, and son Matthew. Originally owned by his uncle, Tim took over the farm in 1975. The family grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200 head cattle feedlot. They do custom farming and farm management and operate a fleet of 15 trucks that are utilized for hauling feedstuff. From 1976 to 2002, the Cronins had a farrow to finish operation and Tim received recognition as a Master Pork Producer in 1989.
Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda rolls like thunder over Correctionville River Valley 48-6
Newell-Fonda controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-6 win against Correctionville River Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9. Last season, Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Newell-Fonda High School. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief...
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Being in the first class to graduate from North High School was scary and exciting at the same time
Kim Linafelter, a Class of 1973 graduate of Sioux City North High School talks about being in the first class that graduated from the school after the Sioux City Community School district opened North, West and East high schools in fall 1972. Linafelter previously attended Leeds High School.
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Part of Gordon Drive Viaduct closing for repair
The eastbound outside lane of the Gordon Drive Viaduct is closing for bridge repairs.
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center adds commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center recently took steps toward making another area in town ready for new commercial development. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a $783,189.97 contract with Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City to begin site development for a 10-acre property that was the former Bleeker farm property north of the NAPA Auto Parts store.
Navigator files lawsuit against 2 Siouxland landowners
Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties.
Sioux City Journal
Record fall enrollment for Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon
Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
Sioux City Journal
Spencer chalks up convincing victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7
Spencer flexed its muscle and floored Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7 on September 9 in Iowa football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter. The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Crusaders...
