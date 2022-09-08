Employee shoots co-worker in fight at 'Real Housewives' star Kandi Burruss' restaurant, police say

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton police search for armed home invasion suspects: ‘It's the sign of the times’
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A camera provided investigators with a clue after a home invasion in the 200 block of Woodmill Way in South Fulton. Police released a grainy picture that they say shows the getaway car. "In the 3.5 years that I have been here, I've never heard of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
20-year-old wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies, South Fulton Police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are asking the public for help finding a 20-year-old man accused of multiple armed robberies. Antwon Warthen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His nickname is "Twon," police said. The South Fulton Police Department...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
Kait 8
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman juvenile charged after threat posted on social media
A Hickman County juvenile was charged on Tuesday in connection to a school threat posted on social media. Hickman County school administrators contacted state police after learning of a social media post allegedly written by a student, that included disturbing statements directed toward the school and staff. Authorities said a...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
KFVS12
Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
KFVS12
Juvenile charged in connection with Hickman Co. school threat
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile was charged in connection with a school threat investigation. Kentucky State Police say the juvenile is facing a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening. The juvenile was released to a guardian after they consulted with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker. According to KSP,...
firefighternation.com
Union City (TN) Fire Department Pulls Plug on 9/11 Speaker in Stolen Valor Case
The Union City Fire Department has removed a speaker from the Union City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 10 after reports that he had lied about his involvement in the response to the 9/11 terror attacks. After promoting the event, scheduled for the Discovery Park of America, the Union...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
