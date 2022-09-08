ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day

The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud in four sets to win maiden Grand Slam and become new world No 1

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday night to become the youngest man to be ranked world No 1. The Spanish teenager and his opponent Casper Ruud went into the match with both bidding for a first Grand Slam title and to top the rankings, and it was the 19-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
