England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day
The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
England Women vs India Women: Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley star to lead England to nine-wicket victory in first IT20
India lost the toss and were sent out to bat in tough conditions as spinner Glenn amassed career-best figures of 4-23 while tail-ender Deepti Sharma top-scored with an unbeaten 29 to leave the visitors 132-7 after their allotted overs. Dunkley made light work of the run chase after an early...
Ladies European Tour: England's Liz Young claims maiden title after victory at Swiss Ladies Open
The Englishwoman, taking a one-shot lead into the final round at Golfpark Holzhausern, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to post a three-under 69 and stay a shot clear of four-time LET winner Linn Grant. The 39-year-old added further birdies at the 11th and 14th to take a two-shot...
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud in four sets to win maiden Grand Slam and become new world No 1
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday night to become the youngest man to be ranked world No 1. The Spanish teenager and his opponent Casper Ruud went into the match with both bidding for a first Grand Slam title and to top the rankings, and it was the 19-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz reaches US Open final; Spaniard could become youngest world No 1
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world No 1 ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first Grand Slam final. The 19-year-old is the youngest man to reach a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal...
