Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday night to become the youngest man to be ranked world No 1. The Spanish teenager and his opponent Casper Ruud went into the match with both bidding for a first Grand Slam title and to top the rankings, and it was the 19-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO