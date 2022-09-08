ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds

More than two-thirds of the so-called “Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows. As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week. The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security,...
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
More hungry Americans are using food banks for the first time

Food pantries across the U.S. say they're struggling to meet demand as the rising cost of groceries is forcing more Americans to opt for donated meals.A recent survey from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that 155 food pantries reported a jump in families coming to their door. "People coming through and they're not just getting for their family, but they might have a sister or a brother they're getting a little bit extra for," Tehma Smith Wilson, who runs a food pantry in Baltimore, told CBS News. Fuel prices may be easing, but grocery costs are up the most...
The 15 Worst Places to Live on Social Security

Home is where the heart is — but make sure you can pay for it in retirement. Social Security stretches further in some places than others, SmartAsset found in a recent analysis. To compile its rankings of where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset subtracted the cost of basic necessities...
A new lawsuit is challenging Florida Medicaid's exclusion of transgender health care

A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and a "dangerous governmental action." A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients,...
Parents ‘particularly likely to have made cutbacks amid rising living costs’

Parents are more likely than households without children to have reported cutting back on non-essentials and using credit more than usual because of rising living costs, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).People across Britain who are parents were more likely than those without dependent children to report an increase in their cost-of-living between March 30 and June 19 2022, and more likely to have taken cost-saving actions as a result, according to the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.More than nine in 10 parents (94% of those with a youngest dependent child in the household aged under five years, and...
U.S. Army recommends food stamps for soldiers struggling with inflation

(The Center Square) – The U.S. army is recommending soldiers apply for SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, to help cover their rising costs from inflation. The U.S. Army cites the higher prices on a range of goods because of inflation in its recently released official guidance. “With...
