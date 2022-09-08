Parents are more likely than households without children to have reported cutting back on non-essentials and using credit more than usual because of rising living costs, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).People across Britain who are parents were more likely than those without dependent children to report an increase in their cost-of-living between March 30 and June 19 2022, and more likely to have taken cost-saving actions as a result, according to the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.More than nine in 10 parents (94% of those with a youngest dependent child in the household aged under five years, and...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO