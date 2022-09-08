Read full article on original website
6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers
As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
The 8 Best Rock Bands That Got Their Start in the ’80s
The 1980s saw the age of the blockbuster film flourish in theaters across the United States. Think Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Breakfast Club, and Return of the Jedi. And, at the same time, music was seeing its own cultural transformation. Disco music was experiencing a decline in popularity from its heyday in the 1970s, but new wave music and glam metal music were picking up speed on the road to cultural prestige.
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Pop Drummer Crushes Slipknot Cover After Hearing Song Just One Time
Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!. But that doesn't keep the...
Afghan Whigs: still mixing psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel in fiery fashion
Drawing on blaxploitation funk, Stax soul, psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel throughout a career rich in James Ellroy-style crime-noir imagery, Greg Dulli’s re-formed Afghan Whigs were never going to sound stuck in any 90s-revivalist rut. This third album since their 2011 reunion – named by the late Mark Lanegan,...
The Best Metal Bands From 30 Countries
Sure, heavy metal is dominated by bands from England, the United States and Scandinavia, but there's a wealth of talented acts around the world. That said, if you had to pick just one band to represent each country, who would it be?. So many different spots across the world possess...
Spite's Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues serve seven-string carnage in this brutal guitar playthrough of The Most Ugly
The heavy-hitting metalcore cut is taken from the Northern California troupe's latest album, Dedication to Flesh. Dedication to Flesh is perhaps the most heavy-hitting entry in Spite’s catalog. The album – the Northern Californian upstarts’ fourth overall – is a masterclass in modern metalcore electric guitar playing, with axemen Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues offering serving after serving of dissonant drop-tuned chugs and laser-precise alternate picking riffs.
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
Beyond art therapy: the studio helping neurodiverse musicians record, release and book shows
Making music has been “very special” to Nina Gotsis since she began writing songs on guitar 15 years ago. The folk musician, who also plays drums, loves both the recording process and the performances – “it’s exciting when there is a packed audience,” she says.
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
