Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color

KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Hospitals divert primary care patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances￼
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, an internal medicine doctor and chief medical officer at Beverly Hospital, examines patient Lorenzo Rodriguez at BeverlyCare's main primary care clinic, located on the hospital campus. A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
Psychiatric Times
Contingency Management Is a Powerful Clinical Tool for Treating Substance Use Research Evidence and New Practice Guidelines for Use
Contingency management is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders. Contingency management (CM) is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders (SUDs). CM is one of the most effective behavioral interventions for initiating and maintaining abstinence from most types of commonly used drugs and alcohol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthleadersmedia.com
Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises
A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Nature.com
The impact of expanded telehealth availability on primary care utilization
The expanded availability of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic presents a concern that telehealth may result in an unnecessary increase in utilization. We analyzed 4,114,651 primary care encounters (939,134 unique patients) from three healthcare systems between 2019 and 2021 and found little change in utilization as telehealth became widely available. Results suggest telehealth availability is not resulting in additional primary care visits and federal policies should support telehealth use.
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: New FDA Ruling Will Make Devices Cheaper, More Accessible
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon be able to buy hearing aids directly from retailers, thanks to a new rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and announced Tuesday. The ruling establishes a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids—which may be purchased from stores...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
New 988 mental health crisis line sees jump in calls and texts during first month
The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is already reaching more Americans in distress – and connecting them to help faster — than the old 10-digit suicide prevention line it replaced July 16. New data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that...
ScienceBlog.com
New NIAAA Resource Helps Healthcare Professionals Provide Better Alcohol-Related Care
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) has released The Healthcare Professional’s Core Resource on Alcohol (HPCR) to help healthcare professionals provide evidence-based care for people who drink alcohol. Created with busy clinicians in mind, the HPCR provides concise, thorough information designed to help them integrate alcohol care into their practice.
Methodist Hospitals names director for women’s and children’s services
Susan Marcek has been appointed director for women’s and children’s services for Methodist Hospitals. The post Methodist Hospitals names director for women’s and children’s services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MedicalXpress
AI predicts demand for hospital beds for patients coming through emergency department
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL alongside staff at UCLH is being used to predict how many patients coming through the emergency department will need to be admitted into the hospital, helping planners manage demand on beds. The tool, described in a new paper in npj Digital...
beckersspine.com
Physician practice vs. hospital group orthopedic surgeon productivity
Orthopedic surgeons at physician-owned groups have outproduced those at hospitals since 2011, according to MGMA. MGMA's Sept. 2022 report "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups" listed the ratio of median wRVUs in physician-owned practices and hospital-owned practices. Here are the median wRVU productions of orthopedic surgeons in physician practices...
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)
It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. And, as the U.S. population ages that number should keep rising. "National health spending is projected to grow at...
Kids need mental health treatment more than ever. Schools are picking up the slack, but need help
LISTEN: The organization Mental Health America says Georgia ranks 48th in the nation for equitable access to mental health care. Now, in the third year of the COVID pandemic, that issue is a big problem for kids. But, as GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, school-based care could help close the access gap.
