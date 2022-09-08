Read full article on original website
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Lakewood police: Body found washed up on shore
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report. The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week. Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop. COVID deaths in the...
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
whbc.com
9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters are again leading the effort to remember those in the safety and military services lost in the 9-11 attacks. They’ll lead hundreds of others in the climb to the top of the McKinley Monument in Canton, replicating the climb by first responders to the top of the two 110-story buildings in Manhatten.
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
How a wolf escaped its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo revealed more details on how a Mexican gray wolf escaped its habitat Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
cleveland19.com
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Body washed up on rocks in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
