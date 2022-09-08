ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report. The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week. Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop. COVID deaths in the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
Cleveland, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
TWINSBURG, OH
whbc.com

9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters are again leading the effort to remember those in the safety and military services lost in the 9-11 attacks. They’ll lead hundreds of others in the climb to the top of the McKinley Monument in Canton, replicating the climb by first responders to the top of the two 110-story buildings in Manhatten.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Labor Day#Linus Travel#Elephant#African Elephant Crossing#Ohio Lrb News Talk#Mexican
cleveland19.com

Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Syracuse.com

Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster

Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy