ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

Health department hosts farmers market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Medical Bills#City Council#Onn
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Staying safe while running

TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
TOLEDO, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy