FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOL-TV
No cost counseling services available to current, former service members and their families
TOLEDO, Ohio — In honor of September's suicide prevention month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is highlighting the help that is available at 300 Vet Centers across the country. In 2021, nearly 217,000 veterans, service members, and families nationwide benefitted from visiting their local Vet Center, resulting in...
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
13abc.com
Health department hosts farmers market
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
13abc.com
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Warren churches come together to hold ‘Stop the Violence’ services
Grace African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a three-day "Stop the Violence Nightly Revival" series.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor delivers private business solution to get rid of eyesore at post office building
Mayor Mike Aspacher had grown tired of complaints about the out of control weeds and overgrown landscaping at the downtown federal building that houses the U.S. Post Office. The building is not city property – but many people blamed Bowling Green for the eyesore. “Frankly, the condition of that...
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Staying safe while running
TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
13abc.com
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
13abc.com
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
Illinois man accused in shooting death captured after car chase in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state. Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois. Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on...
oh.gov
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
