If we get hit by a nuke it's not going to matter anymore because everyone will die eventually from the nuclear winter & the cold that it will bring. then liberals will cry about the temperature then too.
norad has always been the ultimate goal. Colorado Springs and its military bases are a bonus. have known this since I was a kid. nothing surprising. anything from Cheyenne mountain east will be gone.
norad is located in Colorado Springs which is 70 to 75 miles south of Denver Colorado. NORAD is the one who controls the nuclear weapons for the United States. It’s a United States go to war with Russia Colorado Springs will be at first sight of attack, citing off the head of the snake basicly.
