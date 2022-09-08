Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBC.com
Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction
INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Fire destroyed large work truck
A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
visitmorgancountyin.com
Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?
We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Current Publishing
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WISH-TV
Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
Inside Indiana Business
Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant
The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood […]
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
Comments / 0