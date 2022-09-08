ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
