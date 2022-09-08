Read full article on original website
Arizona teen arrested after text threatening shooting at Indiana high school
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Arizona arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a threat made towards a southern Indiana high school. According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a text message alleging a school shooting would happen the next day was sent to a Mt. Vernon Senior High School student on September […]
Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border
NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
Man charged for St. Paul triple homicide, also faces charges for another shooting days prior
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul last weekend.Antonio Dupree Wright was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning with the help of the FBI.Wright is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the deaths of Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. Two others were injured and remain in stable condition.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. RELATED: Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This...
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
Kentucky juvenile arrested after making ‘disturbing’ threats to school, staff, state police say
A Kentucky juvenile has been charged after police say the student made threats against the school on social media Monday night. Hickman County High School administrators confirmed Wednesday that a male student had made the threat. School officials contacted law enforcement to investigate. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged...
Shooting threats circulate around Tri-State high schools as officials continue to investigate
Apollo High School officials along with multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible threat made to the school. Wednesday evening, text messages began circulating around students attending both Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, IN. The person sending the text initially...
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
Head Of Louisiana State Board Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
One of two people arrested following a police chase in Livingston Parish is identified as a Louisiana state official. Bridgette Hull, the Executive Secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, is facing charges after authorities say drugs and a firearm were found in the vehicle. According to...
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group
A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
Five Troopers Under Investigation
Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I […]
